State Reps. Jon Cross, a Hardin County Republican, and Sedrick Denson, a Cincinnati-area Democrat, want to “GROW Ohio” through a bill of that name -- the Graduating and Retaining Ohio’s Workforce (GROW) Ohio Act they introduced in mid-December. The bill would provide numerous incentives and inducements, both monetarily and through workforce opportunities, to keep more graduating Ohio college students in Ohio and make it easier for out-of-state students to establish residency to qualify for extra benefits.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO