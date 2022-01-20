ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

See Which Lansing Area Restaurants Made the List for Best Crab Rangoon

99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From serving the yummiest food to providing top-notch customer service, these 15 Lansing restaurants are the best around. See below to...

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

This U.P. Charter Plane Delivers Pizza To Michigan Island During Winter

Bois Blanc Island is the lesser spoken of island near the Upper Peninsula, which rests just Southeast of Mackinaw Island, yet it's about 5 times the size. The island itself didn't have any kind of electric service until 1964, and since then has received a few upgrades. But what do you do when you want to get some take-out, but there are no restaurants open in winter, no stores open, and no ferry services until May? Apparently there is a private plane charter that will deliver food for you, as Dan Reynolds recently pointed out:
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
99.1 WFMK

Ann Arbor Dollar Tree Closes After Manager Quits

What would you do if you were working at the Dollar Tree and then all of a sudden, the Dollar Tree manager decides to quit right on the spot?. That's exactly what happened at the Ann Arbor Dollar Tree location. The manager quit and then left a big note on the door that reads:
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing-Area Residents Loved Quality Dairy Bagged Milk, What the Heck is it?

Recently, we talked about how the CEO of Quality Dairy, Ken Martin, stands by the quality of QD's products like their French onion dip, ice cream, milk, etc. Martin stated that nothing as far as ingredients had changed and that any changes to packaging were due to supply chain shortages. However, one type of packaging people around Lansing seem to really miss is the bags QD's milk used to come in.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Holland, MI is Home to a Giant 13-Foot Snowman

Giant skeletons have been a recent trend at Halloween time, but have you ever seen a snowman this big? No, it's not one of those inflatable yard decorations. This giant snowman is actually the real thing! Coming in at 13 feet tall, you can find the oversized snowman at 326 W 16th St. in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
99.1 WFMK

This Lansing Building Could Become The Next Venue For Live Music

Does this old building bring up some memories for you? If so, you could be making some more memories in the future. The building in question is located in downtown Lansing at 224 S. Washington Square. The building has been in Lansing for roughly 100 years. The last residents inside the building were the Blue Knight Hookah Lounge.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Rangoon#Gems#Diners#Food Drink#Lansing Restaurants#Drive Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.1 WFMK

The Sad Story of George, the Orphaned Fawn: 1933-1940

If you have a good heart, this is one Michigan story that is not an easy one to read. If you saw the Disney animated film “Bambi” then you will notice the similarities. One day, in the spring of 1933, a doe and her young fawn were enjoying an afternoon in Ogemaw County, east of Houghton/Higgins Lakes. A hunter was nearby, fired his gun, and killed the mother. This is the confusing part to me. Some re-tellings of this story say he was a “careless hunter”...careless how? He was probably hunting illegally and realizing what he did, didn't bother to take the body for meat...he just left it there. Just a wild guess.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

When You Enjoy the Beauty of Meijer Gardens, Think of Lena Meijer

You may not have known Lena Meijer. As with many women of her generation, she was the backbone of the family. In this case, it's the family was the Meijer family, whose stores are all over the Midwest now. Lena Meijer was a daughter, a wife, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and eventually a philanthropist. She died this past Saturday. Meijer was 102.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy