Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.25 cents at $7.9025 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 28 to 32 cents higher; wheat futures are 2 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday, working back from early weakness as soybeans surged again, with trade just below the recent highs with firmer spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with stocks building another 682,000 barrels while production rebounded 46,000 barrels per day (bpd).
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Overnight but Holding Wednesday Surge

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed with corn and wheat mostly lower while the soy complex holds small gains. Importantly the big gains of the previous session are being held so far.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade to Begin Holiday-Shortened Week

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 5 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 13 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 6 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain prices are mostly weaker overnight, led by soymeal and soybeans while wheat contracts carve out gains. Equity indices...
MARKETS

