Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 28 to 32 cents higher; wheat futures are 2 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday, working back from early weakness as soybeans surged again, with trade just below the recent highs with firmer spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with stocks building another 682,000 barrels while production rebounded 46,000 barrels per day (bpd).

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO