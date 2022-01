Since being elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, the one constant complaint I have heard from my constituents has been about the Chatham Area Transportation Authority, or CAT. The issues are easy to talk about as the media has covered the problems plaguing CAT. This includes the revolving door of executive change-over, fraudulent actions that have sent people to prison, lack of pay for drivers, poor service and the list goes on. After much research, meeting with board members, discussing the topic with community leaders and users of the system, the time has come for a major revamping on how CAT services our county.

