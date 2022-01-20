Former President of Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library charged with organized fraud

(Thi Soares/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 75-year-old former President for ‘The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library” was arrested and charged with organized fraud.

According to an arrest warrant, between Sept. 14, and Oct. 29, 2020, Margaret Smith made ten unlawful withdrawals from the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library account for her personal use totaling $132,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Smith has held a number of leadership positions on FJPL’s Board of Directors over the last decade, serving as president, vice president and treasurer—all of which are unpaid volunteer positions.

According to its website, FJPL was created to “encourage the support of libraries, increase awareness of public libraries in the community, and raise funds to enhance library services for the good of the public library system and the community.”

Smith’s next court date is Feb. 3.

