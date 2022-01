Noah Elliot celebrates after the men's snowboard LL1 finals at the 2022 World Para Snow Sports Championships on Jan. 14, 2022 in Lillehammer, Norway. Para athletes are inspiring, yes, and they are brave. But they are also not too different. They have bills to pay, kids to look after and jobs to do. Sometimes, if they’re fortunate, their only job is competing for Team USA. But more often than not, that is just one of the many plates they juggle, all while trying to be the best in the world.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO