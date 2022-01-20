Man faces charges in distributing drugs through the mail

A Kings County man faces charges in case alleging he distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine through the U.S. mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday charging Martin Cervantes, 26, of Corcoran, with four counts of distributing narcotics and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Cervantes mailed three packages each containing more than 500 grams of fentanyl powder and one package containing more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine from post offices in Fresno from October to December 2021. The packages were sent to addresses in the Midwest, but were intercepted by authorities, according to court documents.

Cervantes was also found with more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it on Jan. 6th, 2022, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with help from Homeland Security Investigations.

If convicted, Cervantes faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison up to a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine on each count.