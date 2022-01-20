ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Council Member Ortega pleads guilty to vandalism

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Pueblo City Council Member Vicente Martinez Ortega pleaded guilty to a property crime for vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue last year in a plea deal that lowered the crime from a felony to a misdemeanor.

The plea agreement means Ortega will be able to keep his seat on the Pueblo City Council. Ortega was elected in 2021 to represent the city's 4th district.

Ortega will have to pay $5,000 in restitution and court costs, serve 18 months of probation, and complete community service as part of the plea deal.
