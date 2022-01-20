ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuYzV_0drGvgRm00

After some 90 years, Airstream ’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century.

Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge.

Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and 132 ft lbs of twist, essentially pushes the camper forward and takes some of the burden of the tow vehicle. Since that vehicle is no longer lugging a heavy and cumbersome camper, it’ll use less fuel (or energy, if it’s an EV) and handle better, too.

The motors will be powered by a high-voltage 80 kWh battery pack and an integrated fuel cell. That should result in a range of approximately 300 miles, according to Thor. The camper is also fitted with solar panels that feed up to 900 watts of clean energy to the batteries to power the onboard amenities. Thor says this will allow you to live off the grid for up to two weeks.

What’s more, the eStream can be controlled remotely via an app on your smartphone. Basically, it can back itself into a campsite without the tow vehicle even being involved. The app also monitors battery levels and suggests the nearest and most convenient charging stations.

The modern interior, meanwhile, features a bedroom, living room and kitchen, along with a TV, microwave and fridge. You can, of course, expect all the fancy gadgets and smart home tech, like voice-activated climate controls and lighting.

Airstream first floated the idea of electric trailers last February. Although the eStream is just a concept at this stage, it marks a major milestone for the nameplate. It’s not the only one pursuing this rapidly expanding sector, though: Winnebago unveiled its first all-electric camper van just a few days ago and Mercedes-Benz has also debuted an emissions-free RV . Hey, there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPiEX_0drGvgRm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tbLS_0drGvgRm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4Tw5_0drGvgRm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtdIk_0drGvgRm00

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the E-RV, Winnebago’s First All-Electric Camper Van Concept

The electric revolution has finally made its way to the camping world. Motor home giant Winnebago unveiled the e-RV concept at the Florida RV SuperShow on Tuesday. The slick prototype features an all-electric powertrain from Lightning e Motors and can travel 125 miles on a single charge. The e-RV is the product of two years of development by the the brand’s Advanced Technology Group. The camper is based on the Ford Transit—as opposed to the increasingly ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter—but instead of a gasoline powertrain under its hood, you’ll find an all-electric drive unit. Winnebago offered scant details about the concept, but it...
CARS
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Thundertruck Is an 800-HP, Apocalypse-Ready EV Concept

The year is 2022, and things that once seemed far off in the future are either mainstream (think smart appliances and self-balancing electric skateboards) or closer to becoming a reality. Self-driving technology, 3D printing, AI virtual assistants, and cryptocurrency are among the more futuristic innovations today—or coming soon. And with legacy brands such as GM, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen joining the all-electric revolution, the electric car wars are also beginning to ramp up.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airstream#Powertrain#Thor Industries#Estream#Ev
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Digital Trends

Check out Airstream’s electric RV concepts for eco-friendly road trips

Airstream owner Thor Industries has hinted at future plans with two new concept electric RVs, both shown in the video below. The most notable of the two designs is the eStream trailer, which includes an electric powertrain with high-capacity lithium batteries that eases the strain on the vehicle towing it.
CARS
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

This Electrified Airstream Travel Trailer is to campers what Tesla was to cars – It is self-propelled and can even park itself remotely.

What you’re looking at here might be the iPhone moment for the travel trailer industry. Meet the Airstream eStream Concept, a sleek trailer that’s not only self-propelled but has its own mind to make your camping trips stress-free and enjoyable. Although it’s still a concept, it has all the qualities needed for being a game-changer. The concept was revealed by Thor Industries, Airstream’s parent company, at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow. For almost a century, iconic American brand Airstream has been building beautiful trailers that can be easily recognized by the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork. The company stuck with the timeless design for the new concept model, however, it beautifully masks all the cutting-edge technology it hides underneath the shiny bodywork.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
Robb Report

GM’s New Electric Pontoon Boat Lets You and Your Friends Cruise the Lake Emissions Free

General Motors just made an electrifying foray into the marine industry. The nation’s largest automaker has officially pulled the wraps off a new battery-powered pontoon boat designed for the next generation of eco-conscious seafarers. The futuristic 25-footer, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, was penned in partnership with Pure Watercraft. This Seattle-based outfit, which was established in 2011, specializes in building electric boats and propulsion systems. GM invested $150 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the company last November, with the goal of creating zero-emissions vessels for the new era of boating. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
CARS
Robb Report

The 2023 Toyota Supra May Come With a Stick Shift

The reborn Toyota Supra has always felt like something of an olive branch towards enthusiasts, and that may be even more true after next year. It appears that a manual gearbox will be an option on the Japanese auto giant’s beloved sports car, starting with the 2023 model year, according to The Drive. If the rumblings turns out to be true, the Supra could become a go-to vehicle for driving purists. An unnamed source who attended the automaker’s product preview event for dealers last year in Las Vegas told the website that one of the vehicles the marque showcased was a Supra prototype...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Top 3 Electric Pickup Trucks Coming Out in 2022

Pickup trucks are some of the most popular vehicles in the United States, and electric trucks look like they’ll soon be following suit. With the increase in the number of electric pickup trucks available, you might be torn about which one is best. And while there’s not exactly a definitive number one, there’s certainly a few really great choices, as well as the perfect electric truck for you. These are the three best electric pickup trucks coming out in 2022.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy