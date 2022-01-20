ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nielsen Ratings: ‘Daredevil’ Blazes Hot Again on Netflix Following ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Daredevil ” is done hiding in Hell’s Kitchen and is back on your screen.

The gritty series about Marvel’s blind crimefighter and attorney, Matt Murdock, is blazing hot again on Netflix more than three years after its Season 3 finale. It landed in eighth place on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list for original programs the week of Dec. 20-26, and the timing isn’t coincidental. Star Charlie Cox makes a cameo in “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ,” which debuted the weekend prior, and his arch-nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was unveiled as an integral part of Disney Plus’ “Hawkeye” storyline that week.

The collision of the Marvel multiverse attracted a mostly male audience, drawing 63% men in that timeframe. “Hawkeye” had its highest-viewed week to date, cinching third on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list both for overall and original programming. “Daredevil” garnered 195 million minutes across its 39 episodes, and “Hawkeye” garnered 938 million minutes across its six total episodes.

“The Witcher” remained the most potent performer during Christmas week, beating its opening weekend score of 2.2 billion minutes with 2.7 billion minutes of view time, settling in as No. 1 on both the overall and original programming lists. Trailing directly behind was another Netflix hit, “Emily in Paris,” with 938 million viewing minutes across its two seasons. “Cocomelon,” forever a giant on Netflix, took first place on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list for acquired programs.

Naturally, Christmas week attracted loads of Christmas classics, with “Elf” on Hulu leading the movies list (782MM), followed by some old favorites like “Home Alone” on Disney Plus, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on Netflix and “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Amazon. The oldest (65-plus) skewing audience for a title this week was for the Amazon movie “Being the Ricardos,” starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, drawing 604 million viewing minutes.

