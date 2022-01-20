Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• The self-isolation period in England is reduced to five days if people obtain two negative tests on the fifth and sixth days, not the fourth and fifth days as an explainer said ( What we can and can’t do back in plan A , 20 January, p18).

• An article ( Why university applications favour middle-class kids , 20 January, G2, p3) referred to the personal statements that applicants must submit as consisting of [up to] “4,000 words”. The limit is 4,000 characters.

• Other recently amended articles include:

The insurrection is only the tip of the iceberg

Poor UK households may have to spend half their income on energy, says charity

What do we know about the 175,000 people who died with Covid in the UK?

Covid booster rollout could be rapidly expanded to tackle Omicron

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

