When young James “Jimmy” Hawkins joined his father on an intergalactic space trip, little would he know how it would change his life forever. But when their ship was shot down by the evil Raknos, it was only a military grade prototype Battle Frame that could save him. Save him it did, but now it’s up to him to gain some revenge on those forces of evil, taking down the Raknos and utilising the powers that he now has at his fingertips. Oh, and it would probably be wise if he kept an eye out for his lost father in the process.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO