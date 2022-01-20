ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Maskless Passenger Prompts London Flight to Return to Miami, Forces Everyone Off Plane

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman in her 40s allegedly refused to follow federal face mask regulations, forcing the plane to turn around about an hour into the...

The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Man charged for Delta flight disturbance after mooning fellow passengers

A passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight from Dublin to New York JFK has been charged with assaulting cabin crew following a Covid-related disturbance. Shane McInerney, who was identified in an unsealed criminal complaint on Friday, was arrested after landing in New York last month and arraigned in Brooklyn federal court.It comes after, as the criminal complaint alleges, Mr McInerney was embroiled in an onboard disturbance with fellow passengers and cabin crew after he refused to wear mask, “despite being asked dozens of times”. As well as violating Delta Airlines rules on mask wearing onboard flights, a passenger had “an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Breaking: Qatar Airways Releases Video Of Airbus A350 Damage

As the row between Qatar Airways and Airbus reaches new heights, the former has released a video showing some of the damage that its Airbus A350 fleet has experienced. Thus far, only a handful of out-of-context photos have been revealed, but the new video released shows the impact in context on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

London-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned To MIA After Couple Refused To Wear Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines London-bound flight from Miami was forced to turn around Wednesday night after a couple refused to wear their masks. Flight 38 was about an hour and a half into its flight to Heathrow Airport when it circled back and returned to Miami International Airport. Publicly, American Airlines is only saying the flight returned “…due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.” A source told CBS4 News the couple was suspected of being intoxicated, which does not come as a surprise to CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. “As long as they are not counting...
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Airlines’ cancel culture: why it happens

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“You get what you pay for”: a popular expression that, in many fields of commerce, is broadly reliable. Not, though, in aviation. If you define what “you get” as a seat on a plane from A to B, it is a fair bet that the passengers will have paid a wide variety of prices for something that is, ostensibly, exactly the same...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
BOCANEWSNOW

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Return To Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A JetBlue flight made an emergency return to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport early Friday afternoon. Flight 41 departed FLL for Medellin, Colombia at 10:47 a.m., but experienced what was described by an emergency radio monitoring service as “system […] The article JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Return To Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines to Consider Assigned Seats for Passengers

Incoming Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said during a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday the carrier would consider assigned seating for passengers. According to Travel Weekly, Jordan said that while the concept of assigned seating is not on the airline’s immediate docket and there are no plans in place, he acknowledged that it could be possible in the future to help “aircraft turn times and operations.”
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways took a spiralling $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) to social media on Friday, publishing a video of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two companies have been locked for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
