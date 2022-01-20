ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Public Information Session on UDO-CC15 (Accessory Dwelling Units)

Winston–Salem, North Carolina
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
 5 days ago

The Planning and Development Services Department will hold a public information session on the proposed changes to the UDO ClearCode related to Accessory Dwelling Units (UDO-CC15) on Tuesday, January 25, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom in a webinar format, including a question and answer section. Meeting information is below.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://cityofws-org.zoom.us/j/89176728331?pwd=UlpGOHFINVVEUWJsUWUrU2VhVHlNdz09

Passcode: 661260

Or One tap mobile:

+16465189805,,89176728331#,,,,*661260# US (New York)

+16465588656,,89176728331#,,,,*661260# US (New York)

Or join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656

Webinar ID: 891 7672 8331

Passcode: 661260

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
New York State
Winston-salem, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udo#Udo Cc15 Lrb#Udo Clearcode#Accessory Dwelling Units#Ipad#Iphone
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

88
Followers
245
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Winston-Salem is called the "Twin City" for its dual heritage. "Camel City" is a reference to the city's historic involvement in the tobacco industry related to locally based R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Camel cigarettes. Many locals refer to the city as "Winston" in informal speech. Winston-Salem is also home to many colleges and institutions, most notably Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy