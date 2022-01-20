Public Information Session on UDO-CC15 (Accessory Dwelling Units)
The Planning and Development Services Department will hold a public information session on the proposed changes to the UDO ClearCode related to Accessory Dwelling Units (UDO-CC15) on Tuesday, January 25, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom in a webinar format, including a question and answer section. Meeting information is below.
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://cityofws-org.zoom.us/j/89176728331?pwd=UlpGOHFINVVEUWJsUWUrU2VhVHlNdz09
Passcode: 661260
Or One tap mobile:
+16465189805,,89176728331#,,,,*661260# US (New York)
+16465588656,,89176728331#,,,,*661260# US (New York)
Or join by phone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656
Webinar ID: 891 7672 8331
Passcode: 661260
