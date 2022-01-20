VA Medical Center offers ‘safe haven’ to those escaping cold weather

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center announced Thursday they will be welcoming those looking for warmth during this winter season.

Located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona, the VA Medical Center regularly serves Veterans but Director Sigrid Andrew says they are now opening its doors to community members who need a safe haven from the extreme cold weather.

“While we are open for Veterans, it is important that we are also available for those in our community who are most vulnerable,” Andrew said. “We will continue to provide a warm place for anyone who needs shelter from the below zero temperatures.”

Front desk employees will reportedly provide assistance to one of the centers’ designated locations. More information can be obtained by calling the Public Affairs office at (814) 943-8164, ext. 8602.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.