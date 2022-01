If Crook’s Corner had never existed, one of the many writers associated with the restaurant might have cooked up its fictional analog anyway. Imagine a writer pitching something like this: Just after World War II in a small Southern town, an eccentric, academic local woman is murdered near the fish market she owns. The murder is never solved and over the years, the market changes hands, serving as a taxi stand and pool hall before a former town council member opens a barbecue joint and names it in honor of the deceased fishmonger.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO