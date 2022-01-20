ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf announces $15 million for gun violence prevention, calls for community safety

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMsjR_0drGuJIy00

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, joined by Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes, announced a $15 million increase in funding to support gun violence prevention efforts on Thursday, Jan 20.

These efforts are through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Gun Violence and Intervention Program.

“Pennsylvania, and the nation, continues to fight a tragic gun violence crisis. We need to spark change at a local level, which is why I’m glad to commit an additional $15 million to community-based gun violence prevention programs,” Governor Wolf said. “But I also want to call on our legislators to partner with me over this next year to improve public safety and equity.

The PCCD initially had $8 million in state dollars for the next installment of Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention grants to be funded this month. The additional $15 million announced today, which is available through the American Rescue Plan, will extend the reach of community violence programming throughout Pennsylvania.

One hurt after early morning shooting in Harrisburg

“We are grateful to the governor for his increasing commitment to neighborhood-based solutions and his faith in the people who are doing this incredibly challenging work,” Chairman Hughes, Phila/Montgomery, said. “We know that the need is far greater than the funds available, but this announcement is another step toward closing that gap and helping families across Pennsylvania thrive in safer communities.”

The 2022-2023 budget will propose further support for violence prevention and reduction, as well as law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf awards $8 million for increasing school safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that $8 million in Safe School Targeted grants have been awarded to 303 local education agencies to help make schools safer throughout the Commonwealth. The grants will be used by the local education agencies to help fund things such as enacting new […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has been criticized by lawmakers for not engaging in the redistricting process. He will ultimately sign or veto whatever is sent to him. He doesn’t believe his role is to get involved in drawing congressional boundaries, but gave lawmakers fairness standards they should follow. Governor Wolf is the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. confirms feds investigating unemployment system hack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the apparent hack. In a release to media, the department said it “is taking precautionary step​s to protect claimants even […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmakers make new push to privatize liquor sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, Republicans have tried to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business, but have been unsuccessful. However, a new approach that would let voters decide may have the GOP popping champagne corks in the next few years. “I want to take the government out of the liquor business very simply […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

18,955 new COVID cases reported, 75.2% of residents vaccinated Jan. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 75.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 18,955 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,542,544 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Democrats’ issue No. 1 in Senate race: Kill the filibuster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda. Calls to eliminate the filibuster percolated all through last […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Feds: Nursing home operator failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states, federal prosecutors said. Authorities on Thursday arrested Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, New York, and charged him in federal court in […]
ECONOMY
WTAJ

Blair County receives over $11M in funding for two projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two projects in Blair County – Northern Blair County Regional Sewer Authority and Curryville Water Authority – received millions of dollars in funding to improve water systems. According to Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Jim Gregory (R-80), $8.7 million in state financing was awarded to the Northern Blair County Regional […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WTAJ

Centre County addresses rising homeless crisis as winter temperatures drop

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Within a matter of months, Centre County has seen the number of homeless community members reaching out for assistance skyrocket. The county has received close to $20 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the department of adult services said the amount of funding and programming available shines […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Property Tax/Rent Rebate program available for older, disabled Pennsylvania residents

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Thursday that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. The assistance is available through the Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program. The program has delivered more than $7.1 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the inception of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Philadelphia man indicted for bringing pipe bomb to Lehigh County hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – Brian James Kunsman of Philadelphia was indicted for allegedly bringing a pipe bomb inside the emergency room at St. Luke’s University Hospital in the Fountain Hill section of the City of Bethlehem. According to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Kunsman was charged by Indictment with one count of possession of […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

PA’s unemployment rate falls to 5.4 percent in December

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A preliminary employment situation report for December 2021 shows that the Commonwealth continues to regain lost jobs and bounce back from the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released a report Friday saying that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in December. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Whtm#Pccd#The American Rescue Plan
WTAJ

Pennsylvania set state record for gambling revenue in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania set another annual record for gambling revenue in the era of online gambling and sports betting, state regulators said, reporting that casinos and other operators won more than $4.7 billion from gamblers in calendar year 2021 in one of the nation’s largest commercial casino states. The rebound continues after pandemic-related […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Somerset County officials search for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for numerous individuals that are wanted-on warrants. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the county’s sheriff office are looking for four individuals: Louise Brown, 39, Garrett Area- Wanted for theft. Kyle Merkel, 31, Hyndman Area- Wanted for DUI. Stanley Norris, 45, Fairhope Area- Wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Department of Conservation accepting applications for grants to fund parks, recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday, Jan 21 that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects across the state. “DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Safe School’s program brings over $418k to local schools

(WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Friday, Jan. 21, that more than $106,000 will go to school safety grants in Cambria County. As part of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Safe School’s program, which Burns voted to create, grants are set to help schools’ safety programs and purchase equipment. Over $418k in grant […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTAJ

Charges may be dismissed against local man in activist ‘shooting’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) Charges will be dropped against a Bedford County man after shooting a Black Lives Matter activist who was on his property. The dismissal of charges against Terry Myers is pending his cooperation and truthful testimony from the 2020 shooting between him and Orsino ‘Cino’ Thurman according to Bedford District Attorney, Lesley […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf administration gives $2.7 million for fuel transportation projects to improve air quality

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that more than $2.7 million in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIG) to 18 cleaner fuel transportation projects, The goal of these grants is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as other air pollutants. “These projects will help every […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy