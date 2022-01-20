ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munich - The Edge of War Turns a Historical Event into a Character Study

By Aurora Amidon
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first scene of Christian Schwochow’s Munich—The Edge of War, Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) joyously proclaims to his college buddies that a dazzling new Germany awaits on the horizon, as fireworks sparkle in the background and champagne froths like confetti. The year is 1932, and, of course, there isn’t...

San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Jeremy Irons plays a genial Neville Chamberlain in ‘Munich: The Edge of War’

Jeremy Irons as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in “Munich: The Edge of War.”. The best thing to say about “Munich: The Edge of War” is that it has an interesting take on Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister who preceded Winston Churchill. In the opinion of many historians, it’s not the correct take, but at least the movie has a point of view.
Den of Geek

The Real WW2 History of Netflix’s Munich: The Edge of War

One of the best aspects about Netflix and director Christian Schwochow’s Munich: The Edge of War is how acutely it makes you feel like it’s 1938. With its clandestine midnight meetings in hotel rooms and ministry offices, and its strained government officials struggling to grasp the full horror of what’s staring them in the face, the new film reminds audiences of the indecision and uncertainties which clouded the view for many on the path to World War II.
Telegraph

What’s on TV tonight: Ozark, Fraggle Rock, Munich: The Edge of War and more

Initially compared unfavourably to Breaking Bad in its depiction of a suburban family getting embroiled in the drugs trade, Ozark has gradually carved out its own identity and a growing fanbase drawn in no small part by the excellence of Laura Linney as Byrde family matriarch Wendy and Julia Garner as their bête noire, Ruth Langmore. Following a shocking opening when the Byrdes – all smiles, incongruously – are involved in a serious traffic accident, we flash back to the end of the previous series, with Wendy and Marty (Jason Bateman) cleaning themselves up following the bloody demise of Helen Pierce, Janet McTeer’s menacing attorney. With cartel kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) looking to go straight and hand over to his heir apparent, the Byrdes must now launder both his money and his reputation. With Ruth fully immersed in the opium trade, FBI Agent Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) getting the gig she craved and a dodgy private investigator (Adam Rothenberg) making enquiries about Helen’s whereabouts, the screws are tightened nicely over the course of these first seven episodes of the fourth and final series; the remaining seven will be released later this year. GT.
Detroit News

'Munich: The Edge of War' review: Historic thriller tackles inevitable

The handsome and involving brink-of-WWII drama "Munich: The Edge of War" does a decent enough job of making viewers believe something they know happened might not happen. It's 1938 and Hitler is on the brink of invading Czechoslovakia. A pair of pals from Oxford University find themselves in the crosshairs of history: George MacKay (“1917") is Hugh Legat, an aide for British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons), while Jannis Niewöhner is Paul von Hartmann, Hitler's foreign press secretary and a double agent trying to lead a resistance against the Führer. Can they pool their resources and somehow stop the war from happening? Of course note! But... maybe?
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Munich: The Edge of War, 2021. Directed by Christian Schwochow. Starring George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller, Martin Wuttke, Alex Jennings, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, and Robert Bathurst. SYNOPSIS:. War in Europe is imminent, Munich represents a final chance to stop Hitler...
thecinemaholic.com

Munich: The Edge of War Ending, Explained: What Happens to Paul?

‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is a political drama film directed by Christian Schwochow (‘Je Suis Karl‘) based on the best-selling novel ‘Munich’ by author Robert Harris. It is set during 1938, amidst Adolf Hitler’s declaration of attack on Czechoslovakia. With the possibility of a deadly war, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Hello Magazine

Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Munich - The Edge of War

Netflix's new historical drama Munich - The Edge of War landed on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers are all saying the same thing about the film. Based on the novel Munich by Robert Harris, the film focuses on the Munich Conference in August 1938 where the government of Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution, attempting to stop Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia.
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Munich: The Edge of War You Must See

‘Munich: The Edge of War,’ directed by Christian Schwochow, tells the story of the peace agreement between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler. The film, set in 1938, deals with the tense political situation in Europe during the era and uses a blend of history and fiction to craft a gripping narrative. The plot centers on two young diplomats who find themselves with an important task to fulfill while the peace summit occurs.
