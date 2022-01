Reality and storytelling blend together smoothly on The Righteous Gemstones, both within the world of the series and behind the scenes. The titular family in Danny McBride’s dark evangelical comedy ended the show’s first season by incorporating into their preaching the climactic events viewers had just witnessed. During the closing moments of the finale, patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) used a betrayal by brother-in-law Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) as the basis for a sermon, converting a familial crisis into an opportunity to control the narrative. (Baby Billy does something similar himself.) In a case of life imitating art, McBride and company have since followed suit: baking into their show some of the weirdness of our current era, in perfectly Gemstonian fashion.

