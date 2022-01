A health system operating in Arizona announced a "critical staff crisis" and updated its guidance to allow COVID-postive health employees to continue working. "COVID positive staff who are improving, mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic do not require isolation but are required to wear N95 masks for up to 10 days of positive symptoms or testing. These measures are supported by the CDC," Dignity Health - a California-based health system that also operates in Arizona - wrote an email to St. Joseph Hospital staff in Phoenix, ABC15 reported.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO