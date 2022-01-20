Strange Horticulture Review

If you enjoy games that don’t hold your hand, allow you to solve cryptic clues and search out information by yourself, then Strange Horticulture is for you. Available from 21st January on PC, Strange Horticulture from Bad Viking Games puts you in the role of someone who’s just inherited a mysterious...
What lurks in "The House"? This utterly enchanting, frequently disturbing stop-motion anthology arrives on Netflix today, and while the year just started, I think it just might be the first great movie of 2022. Hyperbole? Perhaps. But when a film comes along from seemingly nowhere and bewitches me so, I get excited. Featuring three wholly unique tales from different directors, "The House" exists in some kind of netherworld. It's like a series of stories trapped in some dusty picture book tucked away on a shelf in a haunted mansion, waiting to be pulled down and read by a crackling fire. It's creepy, strange, and, in the end, altogether lovely.
Kent Petterson fondly tells how he turned a side hustle of selling gardening books from his home into being known as having one of the largest selections of gardening books in the U.S. “It started in the garden,” he chuckles. Thirty years later, the wood floors of the...
Dungeon crawlers can be time-consuming affairs, tasking players with exploring labyrinthine environments at great risk. Labyrinth Legend, first released on PC in 2020 and now making its way to Nintendo Switch, is a little bit different. While it may still take you a fair amount of time to complete it, and you could continue to play it for 100 hours or more, each journey into one of its dungeons takes around 15 minutes or less. You could say it’s a fully-fledged dungeon crawler with bite-sized bouts of action.
You don’t need a video game to exercise with. You only need to get up off your chair and get moving. But let’s face it; some of us need a bit of extra motivation. I certainly do. I’ll admit it; I’m lazy. And if I can avoid doing exercise, then I will. But it’s the new year, and so, like everyone else, I make arbitrary resolutions for myself that I probably won’t keep. One of them, like most people’s I imagine, is to do more exercise. That’s where Knockout Home Fitness comes in, which released on the Switch back in October. From Marvelous, this exercise game uses mixed martial arts to create a daily workout program that’s suitable for beginners or exercise pros alike.
Want to watch the video version of the review? Click here to head to YouTube. Drinkbox Studios is known for its colourful, offbeat games, and its latest offering, Nobody Saves the World, is no different. You’re probably used to choosing a character class before you start playing a game; a...
HIGH One last hurrah for Haven Springs. LOW Being sad in four different seasons instead of just one. I reviewed Life is Strange: True Colors for GameCritics and consider it one of the finest works of art I’ve experienced all year. That review can be read here, where I go over the specifics as to why I enjoyed it overall, as well as some added context for the emotional state I was in while writing.
Rainbow Six Extraction is a spin-off of Ubisoft’s flagship competitive multiplayer hit, Rainbow Six Siege, set in an alien-infested depiction of the United States. This three-player cooperative shooter borrows its predecessor’s roster of operators and weapons and recontextualizes them inside a more approachable player-versus-environment setting – often to fun results. The operator advancements offer exciting rewards for players willing to invest the time, though the climb to unlock the best rewards is steep. Additionally, a persistent health system creates meaningful consequences for players who fail to best Extraction’s many challenges by carrying over operators’ injuries from match to match. However, Rainbow Six Siege casts a substantial shadow, and despite its best efforts, Ubisoft’s latest shooter struggles to fully emerge from beneath it.
The Connecticut Horticultural Society welcomes Timothy Tilghman, who will present “Untermyer Gardens: Past, Present & Future” at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 on Zoom. The virtual discussion is followed with a Q&A. Tilghman, head gardener at Untermyer Gardens Conservancy, introduces us to this celebrated property, its recent restoration of...
After two years in early access, Not For Broadcast is finally here – and it’s a treat for anyone who’s watched the news and thought “I’d like a go at that.”. It’s also a must-play for fans of The Day Today, Brass Eye, or any other show that Chris Morris so much as glanced at. However, instead of casting you as some assuredly smug news anchor who’d regurgitate Fifty Shades of Grey if it was on the autocue, this FMV game plonks you in the broadcast booth of a British news studio.
If the idea of a movie about two men perched on a cold mountain ridge in Tibet, hoping to catch a glimpse of an elusive snow leopard - and, at least for much of the film, failing to do so - sounds appealing, then consider "The Velvet Queen." There I go, making this "nature documentary" (one that never needs air quotes around it more desperately) sound boring. I apologize: Even if the idea of this film does not appeal to you, please consider it anyway.
Imagine air hockey crossed with Street Fighter, and you have a good idea of what Windjammers 2 is. Though of course, those familiar with the original Windjammers, released on the Neo Geo in 1994 before being ported to more modern consoles in recent years, won’t need such an analogy. They’ll just be glad that Windjammers is back, with Dotemu giving it the same sort of sequel treatment as Streets of Rage 4. This is basically the same game at its core, but with a fresh new look, a cracking soundtrack, and some new moves up its sleeves to make the gameplay just that bit deeper.
Arriving later this year, End of Lines is an interactive novel with a The Oregon Trail style twist. Sure, developer Nova-box hasn’t confirmed you can poop yourself into oblivion, but it still reminds me of that “educational” classic, a game which consumed many, many hours of my spare time. Your group of plucky survivors wander Southern Europe which, thanks to massive climate change, is on its way to becoming a wasteland.
Feel like crafting your own kingdom, without worrying about competing civilizations developing nuclear weapons? The Hundred Year Kingdom has you covered. This upcoming management game is all about creating the best kingdom you can, with no-one else around to drop bombs on it, or storm the walls with tank-driving Roman soldiers. As you might have gathered from the game’s title, you have one hundred years to accomplish this, after which your accomplishments are assessed. No pressure.
You can’t do it all in one day, or even one month – it takes at least a year to accomplish all the gardening activities. UC Master Gardeners of Orange County will tell you how to do it, month by month. Learn about when to plant which veggie, keeping fruit trees productive, pruning, mulching, starting seeds, soil, managing pests, fertilizing, irrigation, pollinators, harvesting, composting, plant rotation and so much more. Lots of tips for success. Tired yet? The year of good food has just begun!
The fear of seemingly harmless strangers that’s heightened during our era of online “relationships” (not to mention COVID) is cannily exploited in actor-turned-writer-director Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil.” Building on the thorny couple dynamics of his prior features “Parents” and “A Horrible Woman,” this excruciatingly.
Tafdrup’s squirm-inducing tale is premiering in Sundance’s Midnight section, and should find ready berth among genre fans, with strong potential for remake bids. (Distribution rights have already been secured by horror streaming service Shudder.) At the same time, its all-too-palpable cruelty will repel some viewers, in the same way such prior atypical horrors as the original...
In the art world, a rose thorn to the heart is sometimes required to achieve a place of beauty. That takeaway message from Oscar Wilde’s 1888 short story “The Nightingale and the Rose” strikes a new chord in “Song of the Rose,” a newly released piece of music composed by University of Florida horticulture research scientist Sonya Leonore Stahl.
Connecticut Horticultural Society presents its 2022 Virtual Symposium “Finding New Inspiration in Gardening”, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 5, and registration is now open. The day-long event, “Finding New Inspiration in Gardening,” will feature talks by garden experts Kelly Norris, Michael Russo and Katherine Tracey. The symposium is sponsored by Prides Corner Farms, Coast of Maine Organic Products, and Natureworks Garden Center.
Guest: Geoff Manaugh is a regular contributor for The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Wired, and other publications. He is the coauthor, with Nicola Twilley, of Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine. Image: Wikipedia.
Along with many other cultural commentators, I have been tracing for the past many years the phenomenon of religious disaffiliation, the sobering fact that armies of people, especially the young, are leaving institutional religion behind. It is simply no good denying the statistics, which have been borne out in study after study, and the truth of massive disaffiliation is evident to any priest, minister, or rabbi who looks out, week after week, to see ever dwindling congregations. However, I wonder whether the insistence upon the existence of so many “nones” has led to a certain misperception—namely, that all or most of those who have left the churches have simply become atheists, skeptics, and materialists. In point of fact, the closer we look at the “nones,” the stranger, more variegated, and oddly religious they seem.
