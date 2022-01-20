Strange Horticulture Review

You don’t need a video game to exercise with. You only need to get up off your chair and get moving. But let’s face it; some of us need a bit of extra motivation. I certainly do. I’ll admit it; I’m lazy. And if I can avoid doing exercise, then I will. But it’s the new year, and so, like everyone else, I make arbitrary resolutions for myself that I probably won’t keep. One of them, like most people’s I imagine, is to do more exercise. That’s where Knockout Home Fitness comes in, which released on the Switch back in October. From Marvelous, this exercise game uses mixed martial arts to create a daily workout program that’s suitable for beginners or exercise pros alike.

