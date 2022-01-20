'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Star Layton Williams Discusses The Musical Playing At The Ahmanson Theater

Detroit — “Hairspray,” the Broadway musical, is now playing at the Fisher Theater in Detroit from January 18-30, 2022. Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, “Hairspray” is based on the 1988 film directed, written and produced by John Waters. Tracy Turnblad, played by Niki Metcalf, is a pleasantly plump 16-year-old teenager, who auditions for a spot on a local TV dance show called “The Corny Collins Show.” She gets the part as a teen regular and becomes an overnight celebrity much to her mother’s dismay. This, of course angers the reigning queen, Amber Von Tussle, played by Kaelee Albritton, and her mother Velma, played by Addison Garner.
