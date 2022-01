Personetics, an AI-powered platform used by some of the world’s biggest banks to issue tailored advice and insights to customers, has raised $85 million. As banks and financial institutions grapple with digital transformation in a world that has rapidly transitioned to online-first, knowing how to engage with customers and stay ahead of the competition is perhaps more vital than ever. This is where Personetics enters the fray, with a data-driven approach to delivering personalized customer engagement.

