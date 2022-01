LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities identified a man wanted in the last week’s murder of an employee at a furniture store in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Thanks to private donations, a $50,000 reward offered by the city for information leading to Smith’s arrest has risen to $250,000. “We will find this vicious criminal, we will arrest him and we will get him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO