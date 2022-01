LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Jan 26, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 40 cents, suggesting an improvement of 100% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,678 million, indicating an improvement of about 21% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO