Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon (Batch A122) Review

Evaluating a celebrity owned whiskey is an especially disorienting experience in those rare instances when you don’t even know who the celebrity is before you come across the bottle. So it was for me when I began reading about Bluestone Manor Bourbon, only to find that almost all the commentary about the brand was coming not from whiskey-minded types, but from Real Housewives of New York City fans. It didn’t take long to figure out why: Bluestone Manor Bourbon is a new, sourced bourbon brand marketed and sold by one Dorinda Medley, an American entrepreneur who was a featured cast member on that series. The brand is named for Medley’s “iconic Massachusetts home,” with which she is apparently quite enamored with, to the point of it being a running gag on the series that she won’t stand for any disrespect toward her house. The whiskey is marketed with fanciful text claiming that the manor was a 1920s speakeasy, a place that “acted as a safe haven for self-expression and freedom,” but I have no idea if any of that is even slightly true. What I can tell you is that Medley has sourced some decent bourbon, and that’s the important thing.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO