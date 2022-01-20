ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon (Batch A122) Review

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, I’ve introduced Elijah Craig Barrel Proof reviews or tastings at Paste often enough that almost anything general I’d say about the product will simply be me repeating myself. Suffice to say, here’s the short, short version. ECBP is the cask strength, 12-year-old version...

www.pastemagazine.com

Paste Magazine

Bluestone Manor Bourbon Review

Evaluating a celebrity owned whiskey is an especially disorienting experience in those rare instances when you don’t even know who the celebrity is before you come across the bottle. So it was for me when I began reading about Bluestone Manor Bourbon, only to find that almost all the commentary about the brand was coming not from whiskey-minded types, but from Real Housewives of New York City fans. It didn’t take long to figure out why: Bluestone Manor Bourbon is a new, sourced bourbon brand marketed and sold by one Dorinda Medley, an American entrepreneur who was a featured cast member on that series. The brand is named for Medley’s “iconic Massachusetts home,” with which she is apparently quite enamored with, to the point of it being a running gag on the series that she won’t stand for any disrespect toward her house. The whiskey is marketed with fanciful text claiming that the manor was a 1920s speakeasy, a place that “acted as a safe haven for self-expression and freedom,” but I have no idea if any of that is even slightly true. What I can tell you is that Medley has sourced some decent bourbon, and that’s the important thing.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Woodford Reserve Five-Malt Stouted Mash Whiskey Review

There’s no beer style that has a more symbiotic relationship with the whiskey world than dark, roasty stout. They share historical roots, as both stout and malt whiskey in particular have birthplaces in the U.K., and they likewise share roasty flavor notes derived in both cases from the liberal application of heat in either the malting or barrel charring process. With this in mind, it’s no wonder that whiskey barrel-aged imperial stout works so naturally well. But what about effectively trying to channel the flavors of stout in whiskey, via the use of roasted brewer’s malts?
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Savage and Cooke Digits Bourbon 5 Years Old

California’s Savage and Cooke continues to crank out odd but engaging whiskeys, its latest being a collaboration between winemaker-cum-whiskey blender Dave Phinney and famed basketball star Scottie Pippen. Curious, eh? Digits is a 5 year old Tennessee bourbon, but beyond that details are elusive. There’s also a photo of a hand on the label. With five fingers. Digits. Get it?
CALIFORNIA STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisk(e)y Wednesday: Knob Creek Bourbon

Editor’s Note: Whiskey Wednesday is a weekly feature in which we focus a spotlight on one of the myriad of whiskeys we’ve reviewed over the years. It should be noted that by clicking the buy link below our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Aging Barrels on the American Highway with Brad Paisley (Bourbon Pursuit #339)

When I got a text message that said “Hey, do you want to have Brad Paisley on your show?” I couldn’t resist jumping at the chance. Everyone knows Brad as the country music legend, but we got to sit down and discover bourbon enthusiast Brad. He once was known as a sober star, but bourbon has has permanently cemented a place in his life. We talk about how he first began appreciating bourbon and how that led him to start his own brand called American Highway. We discuss the brand, it’s origin, and future, but stick around till the end and you will hear some epic bourbon hunting stories.
FOOD & DRINKS
witanddelight.com

4 of My Favorite Nonalcoholic (and Low-Proof) Drinks

Joe and I are social people. We love to host gatherings and having a drink together at the end of each day is part of our evening ritual. However, like many others, we’ve been feeling more tired lately, especially after lots of indulging over the holidays. While we’ve participated in strict dry Januarys in the past, this January we’re taking a more nuanced approach, making micro shifts to our standard evening habit.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Balcones Pot Still Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Balcones. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
TEXAS STATE
drinkhacker.com

Review: Eastside Distilling Burnside Buckman Rsv Bourbon 10 Years Old

Based in Portland, Oregon, Eastside Distilling produces and bottles Burnside Bourbon, which includes a number of sourced bourbons finished in casks made of quercus garryana (Oregon white oak). They’ve had some solid releases with their Double Barrel Bourbon, 4 year old Bourbon and Marionberry Whiskey in the past. They recently released a 10 year old bourbon that is also finished in Oregon oak as a tribute to their 10 year anniversary.
PORTLAND, OR
Food & Wine

The Future of America's Bourbon Barrels Could Be in Danger

For generations, American white oak has been the go-to wood to make the barrels used for aging bourbon and other American whiskies. But according to a new report, without intervention, American white oak supplies could begin to significantly dwindle over the next decade. The White Oak Initiative — a "diverse...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

How to Make a Toronto, the Rude Rye Cocktail Named After One of the World’s Most Polite Cities

Toronto is, by and large, a charming city full of kind people, the sort of place that venerates a beaver with the sort of people who’d apologize to you if you hit them with your car. The Toronto cocktail, on the other hand, is dark and intense, and aggressive as a rutting moose. The Toronto is what would happen if you took a swig of rye whiskey straight from the bottle and thought to yourself, “too soft,” the liquid translation, perhaps, of the city’s winter weather. It is also resolutely delicious, and one of the all-time best answers to the...
RECIPES
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New Jersey 101.5

Warm up with Craig Allen’s favorite Chili (recipe)

Earlier this week, Bill Spadea was talking about hearty, warm soup (check it out here) To that, I offer my favorite chili recipe. You will like it. Bill will like it. Besides, how can you go wrong with a recipe that calls for a bottle of beer? And...chocolate?. Let's get...
TrendHunter.com

Bold Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stouts

River North Brewery, one of Colorado's most venerated brewers of high-quality beers, has launched a new barrel-aged stout from its special Single Cask collection, which aims to highlight the unique qualities and profiles of different barrels through various beverages released to the drinking public over the course of the year.
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

Taste Test: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon Is Strong—but Not Too Strong

Do you remember back in 2016 when Elijah Craig lost its 12-year-old age statement? Perhaps not, if your whiskey interest isn’t on Marvel Universe fandom level. So here’s the short story—many whiskey fans were frankly OUTRAGED at this injustice, as Heaven Hill (the distillery that makes this bourbon brand) tried to explain the controversy away with statements about increased demand leading to a shortage of aged whiskey. Well, as it turned out, Elijah Craig is still very much alive and kicking, and now consists of liquid aged somewhere between eight and 12 years. And, most importantly, it still tastes pretty...
DRINKS

