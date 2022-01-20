Local organization starts blanket drive for foster kids

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local organization helping to place kids with foster and adoptive parents is looking to keep kids warm at night.

Braley and Thompson is taking donations of new blankets for kids they help foster around the state of West Virginia. Locally there are several locations in Beckley, Princeton and Welch, where people can drop off their donations. The drive kicked off on January 17, 2022 and will run through February 14, 2022.

“This is a national campaign with Stepstone but this is the first year we participated in it in West Virginia so it’s really exciting to get this completed for the children in care.” said Melanie Lambert from Braley and Thompson. “It makes the kids feel like they have something of their own because some enter the system with just the clothes on their backs.”

For a complete listing on donation locations visit Braley and Thompson’s Facebook page

