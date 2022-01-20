ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City residents asked to remove snow and ice from sidewalks

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27das3_0drGs3Tr00

ELLWOOD CITY — Borough Code Enforcement Officer Ralph Chiappetta is reminding residents about Ellwood City's ordinance on removing snow and ice from sidewalks, as he has gotten several complaints of sidewalks not being cleared from last weekend's snowfall.

The ordinance states the owner, occupant, or tenant of any property upon or alongside any street in the borough shall remove any snow and/or ice within 24 hours after snowfall ends.

The snow or ice is not to be placed in the streets.

The owner of the property shall be responsible for conforming to the requirements of this section where that property is occupied by the owner or is unoccupied; the tenant or occupier thereof shall be responsible where the property is occupied by the tenant or occupier only; and the owner shall be responsible where the property is a multiple-business or multiple-dwelling property, occupied by more than one tenant or occupier.

Chiappetta said residents can be subject to a citation and fine for failing to comply with the ordinance.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellwood City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Beaver, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Government
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Ledger#Uban Construction
CNN

German navy chief resigns after suggesting Putin 'deserved respect'

(CNN) — The chief of German navy has resigned after suggesting that Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine, a statement that is in direct contradiction to the stance taken by the German government, the European Union and NATO. Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said he asked the German Defense Minister...
POLITICS
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

329
Followers
159
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy