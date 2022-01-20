ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed to help with The Moving Wall's return to Ellwood City

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY — The Moving Wall, a portable, half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is set to return to the borough from Aug. 17-22.

The Ellwood City American Legion Post No. 157 will host the wall and is looking for volunteers to help.

Those in the community interested in helping with the preparations are asked to attend the post's first organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society at 310 Fth St. in the borough.

