Union Membership Declines in Missouri and Illinois

Turning the calendar to a new year typically means gyms can expect to see an uptick in membership. The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, though, has significantly impacted gyms, with some struggling to maintain membership even during what is usually their busiest time of the year. Elsewhere, some state lawmakers are looking to expand on a law passed last year that created a tax credit program for private school scholarships. As the new legislative session kicks into gear in Jefferson City, some legislators are trying to knock down restrictions that were part of the bill passed last session. Lastly, the U.S. Chess Federation is looking to continue to grow by moving its headquarters to St. Louis. Chess enthusiasts in St. Louis have worked to make the city a global center for the game, and the federation says the move comes after it outgrew its old home in Tennessee.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO