Missouri State

Union Membership Declines in Missouri and Illinois

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri unions lost 3,000 members last year, leaving just 9.0% of the state’s workers on their rolls. That’s down from 9.4% in 2020 and drops Missouri’s unionization rate to the lowest level since 2017. The...

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
Illinois lawmakers support Starbucks unionization

CHICAGO - Illinois lawmakers joined Starbucks workers to support plans to unionize. Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky met with workers and union leaders at the store on North California Avenue Saturday afternoon. Workers at the Starbucks on North Wabash announced at the start of the year that...
Missouri Minute: Gyms fear membership dip amid COVID spread; Centene settles another state suit

Turning the calendar to a new year typically means gyms can expect to see an uptick in membership. The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, though, has significantly impacted gyms, with some struggling to maintain membership even during what is usually their busiest time of the year. Elsewhere, some state lawmakers are looking to expand on a law passed last year that created a tax credit program for private school scholarships. As the new legislative session kicks into gear in Jefferson City, some legislators are trying to knock down restrictions that were part of the bill passed last session. Lastly, the U.S. Chess Federation is looking to continue to grow by moving its headquarters to St. Louis. Chess enthusiasts in St. Louis have worked to make the city a global center for the game, and the federation says the move comes after it outgrew its old home in Tennessee.
Missouri

Like Mississippi, Missouri requires that a business have five employees before workers’ compensation coverage is mandated. Those in the construction industry, however, must have insurance even with only one employee. Exemptions include sole proprietors, though as elsewhere they can decide to be covered; farmworkers; real estate salespeople; servants; and the owner-operators of motor carriers. Close relatives who are employees and members of limited liability companies are covered, but can decide to forgo coverage. Employers can be fined up to three times an annual premium or $50,000, whichever is greater, if they do not have the required coverage.
For Unions, Membership Gap Tells Tale of Legislative Failures

Latest membership rate in public sector dwarfs private sector. The persistent gap between public- and private-sector union membership revealed by new federal data hardened organized labor’s resolve to push through changes to U.S. labor law before the midterm elections. The overall rate of union membership in the workforce sunk...
Union membership falls despite high-profile labor actions

U.S. union membership fell in 2021, returning to its historic low, even as workers became emboldened with strikes and organized campaigns across the country at a rate rarely seen in recent years. The rate of union membership, or the percentage of wage and salary workers were part of a union,...
Minnesota union memberships rise in 2021, bucking national trend

With new construction projects and fresh organizing, Minnesota union membership in 2021 grew to its highest level in 14 years, seemingly bucking a national trend that has seen memberships bouncing close to 40-year lows. The number of Minnesota workers belonging to a union swelled slightly last year — from 398,000...
December unemployment declines in Illinois

The State of Illinois closed the year with about 333,000 people out of work and looking for a job. The state Department of Employment Security said Friday that's down by nearly a third from December of 2020. The number of people working in the state last month was up by more than 262,000 from 12 months earlier.
U.S. Labor’s Watershed Year Failed to Boost Union Memberships

Last year was marked with many strikes and efforts to organize. After a year marked by weekslong labor strikes and unprecedented movements to organize at some of the largest corporations in the U.S., unionization levels. fell back. to historic lows. The rate of union membership, or the percentage of wage...
Missouri car chase ends in southern Illinois

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (WJPF) – One person is under arrest after a police chase that started in Missouri and ended in Illinois. Cape Girardeau Police initially tried to pull over the vehicle late Tuesday near South Sprigg Street and Highway 74. The driver sped off, crossing the Mississippi River Bridge into Illinois.
Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
