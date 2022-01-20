Positions remain unfilled in Olathe despite extended break

After an extended holiday weekend due to staffing absences and COVID 19 cases, Olathe Public Schools' students returned to class on Thursday, but 250 substitute teachers were called to fill in and 50 positions remained unfilled.

"We know that we are going to have some staff facing illnesses and there will be a need for subs as we prepare to address those needs as they arise," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sarah Guerrero said.

Last Friday, over 800 staff members were out due to COVID-19 cases and other illnesses, accounting for 20% of the district's staff.

This past week, the Kansas State Board of Education passed an emergency declaration that temporarily lifts some requirements for substitute teachers. Dr. Guerrero said Olathe Public Schools is actively reviewing the board's latest move.

"Because this is brand new our district is still in the process of reviewing the new requirements," Dr. Guerrero said. "In general, I would say a positive about this update is that it provides options and flexibility to districts that need it."

The district continues to follow the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment's guidelines on mask requirements.

In Olathe, masks are required for younger students, but most of the high schools have had to implement a mask requirement due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers. During the district's first week back after winter break, more than 1,500 COVID cases were reported among students and 200 cases among staff.

"We are going to continue what we have in place right now, unless our Board of Education decides otherwise," Guerrero said.

For the time being, the district will continue to have members of it's administration and Learning Services Department fill in for any teacher vacancies.

"My department is just ready to jump in, so I think getting the call and to know we can be there to help was fulfilling for a lot of us," Courtney Hallenbeck, an Olathe Public Schools instructional coach, said.

Hallenbeck is a part of the district's Learning Services Department, and she is also a former teacher. Her role is to provide coaching and support to current educators.

Hallenbeck filled in last week along with 65 other members of her department. She said she was in four different buildings teaching students from kindergarten through 12th grade with only minutes to prepare for each class.

"My department will be doing whatever is asked," Hallenbeck said. "However, we can help keep our schools open whenever we can do that, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The school district is using up snow days to make up for the days that were missed.

