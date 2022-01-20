ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

REVIEW: ‘Scream’ is a clever, entertaining, horror film

By Sean I. Mills
Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the mood for a horror film in the middle of January, the new “Scream” revival actually makes for a clever and gruesome slasher flick. It has been all the rage for the past few years to revive movie franchises by bringing back old actors and hooking them up...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
The Portland Mercury

Scream (2022) Review: A Horror Film About Horror Films About Horror Films

Scream and its sequels have always felt like those “Learn Conversational French” videos, where you learn a language by watching stilted interactions between people who speak in the simplest of sentences (“j’adore les blue jeans”), except that in Scream, the language you’re learning is that of horror films (“don’t kill me, I want to be in the sequel!”).
MOVIES
prrecordgazette.com

Film review: Ditched has a whole lot of horror going on

At the very end of the credits for Ditched , writer/director Christopher Donaldson includes a shout-out to John Carpenter “for the inspiration.” Also to Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Eli Roth, James Gunn and eight others. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Highest Selling Horror Films of 2021

2021 was a decent year for big budget horror, however, the pandemic continued to prove a worthy adversary to ticket sales. With shorter theatrical releases, same day streaming and the fear of catching COVID, people just weren’t running to theaters unless it was to see the new Spider Man. This is reflected in the total sales for the big releases of last year. So, here’s the shortlist, which does not include any out of theater revenue.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
Deadline

On My Screen: Jason Isaacs On The Role That Scared Him In ‘Scars,’ His Lack Of Karaoke Skills, And Remaining “Childlike” On The Set Of ‘Mass’

Mass might be Jason Isaacs’ most powerful role to date, as he expertly authors a father’s grief alongside Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. But Fran Krantz’s film is just the latest in perhaps one of the world’s most varied acting careers, that has covered the gamut of human—and otherworldly—experience. As he’ll explain, everyone has their own favorite Jason Isaacs movie… My First Film Lesson My first day on a film set was on Dangerous Love, and— no, I can’t tell you that. It’s too rude. My second day on a film set was on The Tall Guy, with Jeff Goldblum....
THEATER & DANCE
thecollegiatelive.com

Someone has taken their love of horror movies too far… Again: A review of “Scream”

Greetings Nightlighters, it is I “the horrifically-hyperactive-horror movie reviewing hound” Jamie Miller here with yet another issue of Nightlight. Now I’ve got a question for you, what’s your favorite scary movie? “I always wanted to say that, and yes I did the Ghostface voice as I wrote that.” Well, as you can tell one of my personal favorites is any one of the “Scream” films, not counting the third one which was a bit average. So upon learning that a fifth film was being released I was beyond ecstatic and for once I was not disappointed.
MOVIES
Herald & Review

Get ready to 'Scream' with horror franchise's return

The fifth “Scream” movie hits theaters Friday, arriving 25 years after the first film in the franchise brought the slasher subgenre back to its feet. If you’re a “Scream” fan, this film’s release is an event, one that should be honored with a streaming movie marathon of the previous installments. Plus, that “Scream-a-thon” will feel extra meta when taking in the “Stab-a-thon” that’s a centerpiece of “Scream 4.”
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SCREAM Review: Horror "Requel" Is A Moderately Effective Slasher, But Meta Elements Offset Suspense

This review will contain mild spoilers. "Do you like scary movies?" If so, you might want to give Scream 2022 a miss. To be fair, the Scream films were never particularly scary, but Wes Craven's masterful original (and, to a lesser extent, the first sequel) did boast some nail-bitingly tense moments and a few effective jumps. This fifth instalment does significantly increase the gore quota, but is seriously lacking when it comes to genuine suspense.
MOVIES
Morning Sun

‘Scream’ horror franchise has Michigan ties

This weekend marks the release of “Scream,” the fifth installment of the 25-year-old horror franchise. For the uninitiated, the first “Scream” was released Dec. 18, 1996 and grossed $173 million against a $15 million budget. It also received critical acclaim and revitalized the horror genre, which was dormant thanks to a series of box office bombs and an influx of straight-to-video sequels to established horror franchises. It was a combination of a whodunit mystery and dark comedy that satirized horror movie clichés.
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

‘Scream’ Review: A Sequel — Make That Requel — That Winks, Entertainingly, at the Badness of Sequels

“Scream,” the lively new meta slasher thriller, is neither a reboot nor a sequel to “Scream,” the landmark 1996 meta slasher thriller it shares a title with. The new movie is a requel, a term the film dutifully explains — it means a franchise extension that’s poised, on a kitchen knife blade, between the past and the present, between something jumpy and new and a respect for the legacy characters that gave the original its soul. (In this case, that means Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell are back, and not just in token roles.) The young characters in the original “Scream” were living out their own schlock horror movie, complete with a masked killer who was like a mascot of death (he was like Edvard Munch’s The Scream turned into a piece of costume-shop kitsch), and they drew on the rules they’d absorbed from their endless watching of slasher films: how you get fooled into thinking the killer is this person when it’s really that person, the telltale actions that lead to your being slaughtered, and so on.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: BELLE (2021): Mamoru Hosoda’s New Anime Film is Profoundly Entertaining

Belle (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Mamoru Hosoda and starring Kaho Nakamura, Ryo Narita, Shota Sometani, Tina Tamashiro, Ikura, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Mamoru Miyano, Sumi Shimamoto, Koji Yakusho, Ken Ishiguro, Ermhoi, Hana and Takeru Satoh. Life can feel a little too “ordinary” sometimes. Writer/director Mamoru Hosoda’s new anime film,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy