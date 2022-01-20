ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintara price target halved at H.C. Wainwright on extension to topline data read

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA -4.2%) traded lower for the third straight session after H.C. Wainwright slashed its price target by 50%, noting that the company has pushed back its timeline for a key data readout. In a regulatory...

seekingalpha.com

Related
Seeking Alpha

Material Round-up: Skeena Resources, Harmony Gold among top gainers; Danimer Scientific in losers list yet again

The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a -3.20% dip, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) also plunged -5.18%. On Jan. 19, gold and silver futures rallied to their highest finishes since November, with February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closing +1.7% to $1,843.20/oz. and March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settling +3.2% to $24.23/oz. Gold prices settled at $1,829.64/oz by market close on Friday, while silver closed at $24.22/oz.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Alliance Data Systems: M&A And New Enhanced Digital Suite Justify Upside Potential In The Stock Price

Alliance Data Systems offers data-driven marketing as well as payment solutions for consumer-based industries. Alliance Data Systems (ADS) has plenty of cash to acquire new competitors to enhance its automated proprietary scoring technology. Recently, management launched the new Enhanced Digital Suite, which intends to capitalize on the growth of the e-commerce market. Under conservative assumptions of FCF growth, I obtained a target price of $161. I don't really see how the traders are currently selling shares at less than $71 per share. I am buying shares.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Outlook Therapeutics: Likely FDA Approval, Possible Buyout

Outlook's drug ONS-5010 has a unique value prop that will set it apart in the wet AMD landscape. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is a New Jersey-based clinical-stage pharma currently developing and planning to launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab product, LYTENAVA, conditional on FDA approval being received. LYTENAVA is first aimed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and will later also target diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Cuts Cloudflare Price Target By 32%

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $140, down from $205, implying an upside of 49%. Winslow sees Cloudflare sustain significant revenue growth, within the high 40% to +50% range, for multiple years. Winslow's expectations grew from differentiated serverless...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Automatic Data Processing

Right now, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) share price is at $220.64, after a 0.15% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 10.41%, but in the past year, spiked by 34.80%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Lumen: Massive Upside On Upcoming Transformation

Lumen Technologies is under contract to sell two big pieces of its business for combined gross proceeds of $10.2 billion. Lumen Technologies (LUMN), formerly known as CenturyLink, has struggled for years to maintain investors' confidence. The stock has lost two-thirds of its value over the past decade, including a 50% decline over the past five years. While some of that is attributable to the telecom company's high dividend, the stock is also down over 25% over the past 10 years on a total return basis.
SMALL BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Daktronics: Stable CFO And Potential Internationalization Make The Stock A Buy

Daktronics, Inc. presents itself as the world's industry leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, display systems, and screen video displays. With stable cash flow from operations, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is a leader in its industry. In my opinion, if the management opens new offices abroad, and signs more agreements with resellers, revenue would trend north. I am quite optimistic about the new automatization and improvement in the manufacturing processes announced recently. With a significant amount of cash to finance these initiatives, Daktronics appears somewhat undervalued. My DCF model indicated a target price close to $9.3, whereas the current market price is close to $4.1-$5.7. Thus, I am a buyer.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Barclays cut Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $675 to $425. Netflix shares fell 19.6% to $408.58 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $2,100 to $1,850. Chipotle shares fell 0.8% to $1,409.10 in pre-market trading. UBS boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Citi Cuts Microsoft Price Target By 8%

Citi sees Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) likely continuing its strong growth rates generated in the past several quarters. However, Microsoft's "lower commercial PC numbers" and the decline in earnings multiples for software stocks led to the target price cut to $376 from $407. The price target implies an upside of 21%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades WestRock, Cuts Price Target By 5%

BofA analyst George Staphos downgraded WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57, down from $60. The analyst noted containerboard business still has merits, and despite some recent deceleration, his survey data remained positive in the first half of 2021. Staphos noted the early response...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline drops on report that Unilever won't increase bid for consumer unit above GBP50B

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) fell 1.8% on a report that Unilever (NYSE:UL) won't increase its bid for GSK's consumer unit above GBP50B. Unilever shares jumped 8.3%. Unilever said the recently given financial figures from GSK's consumer healthcare unit don't change the company's fundamental value, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a Unilever (UL) statement.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Berenberg raises target price on Rio Tinto

Analysts at Berenberg hiked their target price on mining giant Rio Tinto from 5,500.0p to 5,700.0p on Wednesday after the firm's fourth-quarter production efforts were broadly in line with their estimates. 7,585.01. 17:20 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,299.32. 17:30 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,274.52. 17:20 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 19,314.15. 17:30 20/01/22. 2.18%
BUSINESS
