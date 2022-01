Chicago Cubs: One thing is for certain, not all celebrity guests that sing at Wrigley Field are professional singers and/or baseball fans. Few things gave Chicago baseball fans more joy than listening to the late Harry Caray sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch for many years. Caray did it at Comiskey Park for a while before coming over to the Cubs, where he broadcasted from 1982-1997. He passed away on February 18, 1998.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO