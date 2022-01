Several weeks of speculation about Kendal Briles status as the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator came to an end on Thursday when several media outlets reported that Briles had twice turned down offers from new University of Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal to direct the Hurricanes’ offense. A twitter war quickly erupted as to whether Briles had actually been offered the job or if his agent had leaked false information to the media in order to get his client a better contract at Arkansas.

