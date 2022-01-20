Ed Helms and Randall Park land Peacock series: How to watch, trailer, release date

Ed Helms and Randall Park are ceding the spotlight in their newest series, Peacock's True Story With Ed and Randall, where they put the spotlight on real-life characters from all walks of life who all have unbelievable tales to tell. The series features as unique of a premise as you'll get for a TV show. Billed as a hybrid scripted-unscripted comedy, True Story covers a gamut of genres. There's the storyteller recollecting their extraordinary real-life story to Helms and Park, which already is intriguing enough, but sprinkled throughout are comedic reenactments starring familiar faces like Adam Pally, Terry Bradshaw, Terry Crews, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, Lauren Ash and many more.
