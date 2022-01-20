ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semrush Shares Rise Following Backlinko Acquisition

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Shares of Semrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR), the online visibility management company, rose 5% on Thursday after it announced the acquisition of search optimization firm Backlinko on Wednesday evening. While there were...

www.investing.com

Benzinga

Why EHang Holdings Shares Are Rising

EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: EH) shares are trading higher after the company announced AirX has placed a pre-order for 50 units of the EH216 AAV, marking the biggest pre-order the company has received in Japan. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, said, "Our partnership with AirX...
#Semrush Holdings Inc#Semr#Seo
martechseries.com

Semrush Acquires Backlinko.com, Adds 500K in Monthly Traffic

Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces the acquisition of Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) training platform Backlinko. With more than 500,000 visits a month (non-paid traffic, as of December, 2021), Backlinko.com is widely acknowledged as one of the most respected resources for training, strategies, and advice for today’s digital marketers.
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain following better-than-expected earnings from major companies. The company also announced yesterday the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal is set to include Activision's iconic franchises including "Call of Duty," "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch" and "Candy Crush." Following...
MarketWatch

Alcoa stock rises following earnings beat

Alcoa Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the aluminum company topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. shares rose 2% after hours, following a 0.7% decline in the regular session to close at $59.63. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $392 million, or $2.11 a share,...
Los Angeles Business Journal

The subsidiary follows acquisition of virtual stock trading startup

Beverly Hills-based LiveOne Inc., the owner of streaming services like Slacker Radio, LiveXLive and PodcastOne, is making a foray into the gaming business with a newly launched subsidiary called GamifyOne. The new entity is the result of a partnership with Trader2B Software Solutions, the developer of a virtual stock trading...
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Wells Fargo saw EPS of $1.38, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12. Sales of $20.86 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf commented, “As I...
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are trading higher after Barclays raised its price target on the stock from $150 to $165. Investor's Business Daily reportedly named the stock a Buy. Applied Materials shares were otherwise trading lower during Monday's session amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on...
Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), are trading higher following data that showed China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, which increased policy easing optimism. Alibaba and Pinduoduo also saw strength last week amid...
Benzinga

Why JD.com Shares Are Rising

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares are trading higher after Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $100 price target. Shares of Chinese companies, including JD.com, were otherwise trading higher last week amid hopes of a regulatory easing in the real estate space. The country has also reportedly urged increased real estate lending.
Zacks.com

ETF Strategies to Follow Amid Rising Yields

The prospect of Fed rate hike and skyrocketing inflation has been pushing yields higher. The 10-year yield is hovering near 1.75% — the highest since March 2021. The latest Fed minutes revealed policymakers’ concerns about worsening inflation and early interest rate hikes to combat rising inflation. The policymakers signaled three rate increases this year and three in the following year as inflation concerns deepened. The probabilities of a March interest rate hike of 0.25% surged to 72%, according to fed futures trading contracts.
Benzinga

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Rising

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading higher after the company announced EU approval of TAVNEOS for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. “European Union approval of TAVNEOS represents the third major global sector to recognize the value of this long-awaited new treatment for the debilitating and often deadly disease of ANCA-associated vasculitis,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx.
lakenormanpublications.com

United Community Banks reports drop in 4Q earnings following acquisition

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The company that acquired Aquesta Bank reported a fourth-quarter decrease in diluted earnings per share but a huge jump in loans from the Cornelius bank’s acquisition. United Community Banks Inc.’s net income for the fourth quarter was $52 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $65.6...
Seeking Alpha

Zogenix shares jump on UCB's $1.9B acquisition proposal

UCB to commence a tender offer to acquire Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) for ~$1.9B/€1.7B, consisting of $26 in cash per share plus contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00 per share upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA as an orphan medicine for treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
CharlotteObserver.com

Microsoft Stock Alert: Trading Shares After Activision Acquisition

It might not be Monday, but it feels like Merger Monday with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report plunking down $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report. Seeing as though it’s the first trading of the week, it seems even more like Merger...
Benzinga

Despite Falling Stocks and Rising Rates, Mergers and Acquisitions Stay Active

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Tuesday Market Close) Rising interest rates and oil prices, with a few misses by big financial companies like Goldman Sachs (GS), appear to have been too much for investors who were selling stocks on Tuesday. The VIX (Cboe Market Volatility Index) rallied 18.76% to 22.79, reflecting a rise in investor uncertainty around the financial markets. The S&P 500 (SPX) fell 1.84% as investors sold stocks. However, investors were also selling bonds, driving the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) up 5.25% to 1.865%. In contrast, the 10-year yield was closed at 1.343% on December 3, 2021, which was its most recent low.
