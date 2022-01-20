ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill Belichick

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t usually in a very chipper mood when his Patriots lose. That goes tenfold when his team gets embarrassed in a playoff game, and the Patriots were certainly embarrassed by the Bills in a 47-17 drubbing in the Wild Card Round over the...

boston.cbslocal.com

Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Bold Predictions For The Bills In Divisional Round vs. Chiefs

There is a new beast of the AFC East and that is the Buffalo Bills. After years of the New England Patriots running things and looking like they could do the same this season, the Bills look like they have finally overcome the little brother syndrome and taken control of the division.
NFL
Boston

Forecasting the Patriots’ biggest free-agent decisions this offseason

Keeping J.C. Jackson seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots. Whether or not to retain veteran mainstays like Dont'a Hightower might be a more difficult question. With the playoffs over for the Patriots, the inevitability of tough offseason decisions is looming large over a team that feels like it’s about to change its guard.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chiefs#Patriots#American Football#Foxboro#Cbs
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
WIBX 950

NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much. Last weekend,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Patrick Mahomes raves about Josh Allen ahead of Chiefs' playoff game against Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in what has the potential to be one of the best games of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs are currently a 1.5 point favorite at home in a rematch from Week 5 where Buffalo rolled Kansas City 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Bills’ Josh Allen can do damage with his legs. How the KC Chiefs will try to limit that

Twice during the Bills’ 38-20 victory in October at Arrowhead Stadium, it looked like the Chiefs’ defense had stopped Buffalo on third down. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen took off running and picked up first downs in each instance. Both of those Bills drives ended with touchdowns and Allen gained a team-best 59 rushing yards that day.
NFL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Understands About Living up to Expectations for Bills

Every time Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes against Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, he or coach Sean McDermott or both are reminded that the Bills could have had Mahomes a year earlier instead. Or Deshaun Watson. Or Marshon Lattimore. Or T.J. Watt. Instead, they traded the No. 10...
NFL
Slate

Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: How the Pats should build to beat Josh Allen and the Bills

Tedy Bruschi knows how the Patriots operate. He understands how Bill Belichick approaches things. Not only was he one of the team's best and most respected players through the first iteration of its dynasty, but even in retirement -- he works as an analyst for ESPN these days -- he was at Gillette Stadium quite a bit during training camp to watch his old boss direct his old team.
NFL

