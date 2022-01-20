Three Del Rio Teens Charged with Capital Murder of an 11-Year-Old Boy

DEL RIO, TX – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of the 11-year-old who was shot and killed on Sunday night.

As previously reported, on Jan. 16, officers with the Del Rio Police Department responded to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy. At the time of the shooting no suspect was named. For the original story see: Police Seek Answers After 11-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death

New information revealed by the DRPD confirms that two days later, on Jan. 18, at around 4 p.m., detectives with the Del Rio Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received information from a person of interest who is possibly connected to the murder of the 11-year-old child.

The detectives interviewed this individual who provided some insight in the investigation and named two suspects who were allegedly involved in the shooting on San Juan Street in Del Rio. DRPD detectives executed a search warrant at this person's residence located at the Villas de Val Verde at 1725 FM 2523 in Del Rio.

DRPD recovered several firearms and different types of ammunitions which included the same type of ammunition shells found at the crime scene on San Juan Street. DRPD detectives continued gathering information from persons of interest and witnesses who came forward to assist in the investigation.

Results from the investigation gave enough evidence to charge Aldo Esquivel, 18, Adolfo Tapia, 19, and Victor Garcia, 17 with capital murder.

DRPD, along with the following agencies: Val Verde County Sheriff's Office Investigators, Department of Public Safety CID Agents, Homeland Security Investigation Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the arrests.

If found guilty the three could face the death penalty.