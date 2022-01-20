Drug Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

Sarah Garcia was arrested for POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G at 1:35 a.m. Garcia’s bond has been set at $35,000.00.

John Paxton was arrested for UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON at 7:53 p.m. Paxton’s bond has been set at $10,000.00.

There are currently 496 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday morning. Not every inmate in custody is in the facility long enough to stay overnight. Some inmates who qualify for bond are released as soon as they make bond.

*The booking report uses an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report titled “Drug Slang Code Words” for terms meaning marijuana.*

The following individuals were booked into the TGCDF on Wednesday, January 19, 2022:

Robert Francios was arrested for ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE at 2:41 a.m. Francios’ bond has been set at $2,500.00.

Collin Crain was arrested for COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND at 9:18 a.m.

