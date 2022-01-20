ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Woman Who Shot & Killed Her Abusive Husband Takes Plea Deal

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX –– A year and a half after Lisa Clemons fatally shot her husband Antonio Fletcher , the San Angelo woman has accepted a plea deal.

Clemons was originally charged with murder, a first-degree felony. As San Angelo Live previously reported, back in June of 2020 officers found Clemons standing over her husband –– who had an apparent gunshot wound to the left cheek. Fletcher would ultimately succumb to his injuries at the hospital.

According to court documents, Clemons entered a plea for manslaughter and agreed to serve 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In addition to pleading guilty to manslaughter, Clemons pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The 39-year-old woman will serve 8 years for that offense.

The sentences are expected to run concurrently.

Elma Sedillo
5d ago

When you condemn a woman for killing her spouse for brutally hurting her, than you've never been in a situation where a man is way more powerful than you, being a woman.

Rhonda Cook
5d ago

she should have never been convicted or have taken the plea deal. She defended herself from an abusive person and now spends years behind bars. That is not justice.

