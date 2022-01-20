San Angelo Woman Who Shot & Killed Her Abusive Husband Takes Plea Deal

SAN ANGELO, TX –– A year and a half after Lisa Clemons fatally shot her husband Antonio Fletcher , the San Angelo woman has accepted a plea deal.

Clemons was originally charged with murder, a first-degree felony. As San Angelo Live previously reported, back in June of 2020 officers found Clemons standing over her husband –– who had an apparent gunshot wound to the left cheek. Fletcher would ultimately succumb to his injuries at the hospital.

According to court documents, Clemons entered a plea for manslaughter and agreed to serve 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In addition to pleading guilty to manslaughter, Clemons pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The 39-year-old woman will serve 8 years for that offense.

The sentences are expected to run concurrently.