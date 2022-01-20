ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Tickets Sold Out for 106th Annual San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Banquet

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvzUs_0drGofJa00

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host its 106th annual banquet on Thursday night.

The annual banquet will be held at the McNease Convention Center on Jan. 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program is expected to finish at around 9 p.m.

Following dinner, 2021 Chamber Board Chair Shane Plymell will tell of the Chamber's accomplishments of the previous year. Then the new 2022 Chamber Board Chair, Janet Karcher, will give a preview of what the chamber plans to do in 2022.

Then the 2021 Citizen of the Year will be announced. Last year's winner was Matt Lewis, CEO of the San Angelo Area Foundation.

This year the theme for the party will be "Under the Big Top."

This years sponsors include Diamond Sponsor Shannon Medical and Platinum Sponsors Black Plumbing, Principal LED, and Wendland Manufacturing.

Tickets for the event have sold out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Regains Title as Top True Western City

SAN ANGELO, TX – For four years in a row, True West magazine has selected San Angelo to the Top 10 list of Top True Western Towns in the U.S. In 2019, the city was named #2; in 2020, we topped the list at #1, and in 2021, we were #2.  We are delighted to announce our return to the #1 spot for the year 2022. Prior to 2019, San Angelo had never made the list.  “San Angelo being named as the number one True Western City supports our long history of and great beginnings of a frontier city," said Mayor Brenda Gunter. "We will always support those longstanding traditions that allow us to stand…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley PAWS Dogs in for a Tail Waggin' Good Time

SAN ANGELO, TX – Concho Valley PAWS was thrilled to be awarded a sponsorship grant from Dogs Playing for Life, a national organization that works with over 250 shelters in the US to organize and implement dog play groups.   "We are so grateful to have been selected to receive the sponsorship grant from Dogs Playing for Life.  The trainers have come to San Angelo to work with PAWS and the City of San Angelo Shelter Staff.  They arrived Saturday and will be working with us until Wednesday of this week."  said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.   Dogs Playing for Life…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Bentwood!

SAN ANGELO, TX — Don’t miss out on this beautiful private Bentwood community! The Villas at King Mill Circle is a one-way-in, one-way-out cul-de-sac with a dog park. Front yard maintenance and a Social Membership to Bentwood are included in the annual fees. Two properties are currently available for purchase, prices at $479,000 and $490,000. Both properties are over 2100 square feet with open floor plans. You will love living in this quiet exclusive area of the beautiful Bentwood Country Club! Give us a call today for more information on this new community and to view these beautiful homes.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tino Celebrates 45 Years Serving San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — This week, Republic Services truck driver Valentine Gomez celebrated 45 years serving San Angelo. Republic Services contracts with the City of San Angelo for residential and commercial trash collection and operates the City’s landfill on Old Ballinger Highway.  Gomez, who goes by “Tino,” was hired in 1977 as a “swamper.” Swampers were workers who were positioned on the back of the garbage truck who hopped off at each house to pick up the resident’s trash cans and dump the contents into the truck.  “Back then we used to run through the alleys,” Gomez said. “It was really…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banquet#Chamber Board Chair#Diamond#Wendland Manufacturing
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Unveils 2021 Citizens of the Year

SAN ANGELO, TX — For decades the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce has selected a local leader to be named as the Citizen of the Year. The 2021 honorees are Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd of EnPleinAirTEXAS.  "For the first time in the history of the Citizen of the Year, our committee has selected a couple, “not married… to each other” that have combined their efforts on an incredible event, collaborating over the past eight years and continues for its 9th year in 2022 putting San Angelo on the international art scene map," said 2020 Citizen of the Year Matt Lewis. "Both ladies are like Madonna…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Pride Center West Texas Gearing Up for Basin Pride 2022

MIDLAND, TX –– After having a large turnout at last year's events, Basin Pride is gearing up for the 2022 festivities. “In so many different areas we had multiple events that were well attended and the community seemed to be very supportive and so that’s why we have some of the things that we did from last year," said Pride Center West Texas Secretary Kelsy Waggaman. "We’re drawing on those resources as well as the input from new volunteers and what we’ve learned from the past." Last week volunteers for Basin Pride met at Tall City Brewery in Midland to discuss potential dates and events…
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Palmer Feed & Supply Donates Over $4,500 To Local Charities

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With the holiday mayhem in the rearview mirror, Palmer Feed & Supply officially presented two local charities with the fund collected in their annual "Sack-it Don't Wrap it" campaign. For years Palmer's has offered gift-wrapping services during the holidays with a very special twist. For just $3, gifts are placed inside feed bags instead of traditional wrapping paper. In 2021, a total of 756 gifts were wrapped and raising a total of $2,270. This is nearly $500 more in donations than last year. "Super excited for everybody everyone that came out, especially during…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy