Tickets Sold Out for 106th Annual San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Banquet

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host its 106th annual banquet on Thursday night.

The annual banquet will be held at the McNease Convention Center on Jan. 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program is expected to finish at around 9 p.m.

Following dinner, 2021 Chamber Board Chair Shane Plymell will tell of the Chamber's accomplishments of the previous year. Then the new 2022 Chamber Board Chair, Janet Karcher, will give a preview of what the chamber plans to do in 2022.

Then the 2021 Citizen of the Year will be announced. Last year's winner was Matt Lewis, CEO of the San Angelo Area Foundation.

This year the theme for the party will be "Under the Big Top."

This years sponsors include Diamond Sponsor Shannon Medical and Platinum Sponsors Black Plumbing, Principal LED, and Wendland Manufacturing.

Tickets for the event have sold out.