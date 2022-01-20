ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, TX

Passenger Killed in Horrific Hi-Speed Rollover Crash

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAQrQ_0drGodY800

COMANCHE, TX – A woman in her late 40s was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday morning near Comanche, TX.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 19 at around 5:40 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to State Highway 36, 2.6 miles southeast of Comanche, for the report of a major crash.

When the troopers arrived they found a 2008 Ford Edge that had rolled over. The driver of the vehicle, Herman J. Slaughter, 51, of Waco was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth with incapacitating and serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Linda Malone, 48, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead on scene and her body was taken to the Comanche Funeral Home. She was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers have determined that the Edge was traveling west on SH-36 when it drifted to the right, ran off the roadway, and struck a covert which caused the SUV to go airborne and roll several times before striking the ground.

At the time of the crash the skies were clear and the road was dry.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police: Driver Pulled from Submerged Vehicle Has Died

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a vehicle that plunged into the Concho River Monday night has died according to information from the San Angelo Police Department.   As we reported late Monday night, police and firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive for a motor vehicle crash.  Here is the original, exclusive story. WARNING: The video in this link my be too intense for some viewers.   SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa released the following information Tuesday morning:  On 1/24/22 around 10:23pm, Officers were dispatched to the 500blk of Veteran’s…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sheriff Deputy Killed By Drunk Driver

HOUSTON, TX –– The Harris County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez after he was killed by a drunk driver Monday. According to the HCSO, Sgt. Gutierrez was working as an off-duty motorcycle escort for a large wide heavy load early Monday morning. As Gutierrez blocked an exit ramp ahead of the wide loaf, a female driver drove around his motorcycle and struck him. The woman drove off after striking Gutierrez but was quickly stopped and arrested by police. The woman, who has not been identified, has initially been charged with intoxication assault of a police…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

First Responders Locate Human Remains in Hamlin House Fire

HAMLIN, TX –– A house fire in Hamlin led authorities to a deceased individual on Friday. According to the Hamlin Police Department, at approximately 4:00 a.m. 9-1-1 operators received a call stating a homeowner could smell smoke coming from his house. When first responders arrived at the 1100 block of NW Ave D., they located a structure and brush fire. First-responders immedifayely began searchng for the homeowner but were unsuccessful. After the fire was extinguished the property was searched once again and first responders located what "appeared to be human remains." The remains were…
HAMLIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Locate Missing Elderly Man

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The San Angelo Police Department has disregarded a Nixle alert sent earlier this afternoon regarding a missing "at-risk" person. According to the updated alert, 87-year-old Lishel Beebe was located. The previous NIXLE stated the octogenarian was last seen just before 11:00 a.m. at the Walmart located at 1852 Sherwood Way. He had last been seen wearing a light-colored plaid jacket, dark-colored jeans, dark shoes, and a dark-colored hat.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Waco, TX
City
Comanche, TX
City
Hewitt, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Drunk Driving and Assault Arrests Top Monday's Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – A young person drunk driving, a long time criminal assaulting police, and possession of reefer were the top hits on Monday's booking report. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. There are currently 515 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning. The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Monday:…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweetwater Police Searching for Wanted Fugitive

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The Sweetwater Police Department is asking the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a child. According to SPDD, the suspect is Braxton Kade Gomez and he is wanted by the  32nd Judicial District. Anyone with information regarding Gomez's location is asked to contact Sweetwater PD at 325) 236-6686.
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police: How to Avoid Becoming Victims of Online Scammers

SAN ANGELO, TX –– As online scammers continue to target millions of Americans, the San Angelo Police Department has released tips to stay safe online. Don’t fall victim to scam giveaways, contests, and surveys. If it’s too good to be true then it probably isn’t true.  If it’s a post that you are tagged in with multiple people regarding money it’s more than likely illegitimate.  If it requires you to click on an external link and provide personal information then it’s more than likely a scam. If the profile is new, has limited friends, one profile picture or no picture, has no transaction…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#State Highway 36#The Comanche Funeral Home
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Texas Teens Charged for Beating Perv Step Dad to Death

MCALLEN, TX – Three 18-year-old boys are currently behind bars for beating their stepfather to death after learning their stepfather sexually abused their younger sibling.  According to the Pharr Police Department, on Jan. 23, Alexandro Trevino, 18, Christian Trevino, 18, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, were arrested for crimes in connection to the murder of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla. Quintanilla, the three men's stepfather, was wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and continuous family violence. The three men discovered that Quintanilla had sexually abused their 9-year-old…
PHARR, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Rescue Several Illegal Aliens in Severe Distress

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from El Paso Sector rescued seven illegal immigrants during separate events within a 48-hour period, Tuesday to Thursday last week. The first incident occurred Tuesday night, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered an adult male near the border barrier south of the Fonseca overpass on Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway. As agents approached the individual, it was apparent that the migrant had fallen off the barrier and sustained a head injury. A Border Patrol Agent certified as a paramedic began…
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Emergency Personnel Respond to Bentwood Home for Possible Drowning

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police and Firefighters were dispatched to a Bentwood home Friday afternoon for a possible drowning.  According to emergency communications, police officers and emergency medical technicians responded to the possible drowning call in the 5100 block of Beverly Dr. in Bentwood shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.  Witnesses on the scene say it appears an elderly man was found floating in a backyard pool.   This is a developing story and will be updated when additional official information is released.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TxDOT Crews Close U.S. 67 Overnight to Install Beams on Bell St. Bridge

SAN ANGELO – Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation have closed down lanes on U.S. 67 under the Bell St. bridge Monday night to install two new beams where the bridge was damaged.   The westbound lanes of US 67 will be closed today(Jan.24) starting at 5pm and remain closed until 5 am tomorrow (Jan.25) morning at Bell St. This will allow for the two new bridge beams to be placed on the Bell St Bridge. Traffic will need to exit prior to the Bell St. Exit and travel on the frontage road until able to get back on the Houston Harte Expressway.  Only the westbound side is affected.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

Botched Human Smuggling Attempt Lands a Number of Illegals on This Weekend's Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals. Out…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fast & Furious Human Smuggler Couldn't Outrun the Law in Brewster County

ALPINE, TX – While the temperature was dropping Thursday night, the speed of a Honda Civic was reaching triple digits (120 miles per hour to be exact) as the driver sped through the West Texas darkness. Here is the information from the Brewster County Sheriff's Office: Following closely behind, with flashing lights and sirens, were two Brewster County Deputies. The driver of the Honda, David Ramirez, slowed down briefly, near the intersection of Highway 118 and FM 170, to allow his 4 passengers, illegal aliens from Mexico, to try and escape on foot.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dallas Coyote Stopped with Car Full of Illegals in Irion County

SAM ANGELO, TX – A Dallas Man was arrested in Irion County on Monday night after attempting to smuggle illegal aliens. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 17 at approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers with the DPS, initiated a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford F-150 on I-10 near Mile Marker 354 for Speeding and Expired License Plate.  Upon initial contact with the vehicle, 6 passengers believed to be illegal aliens immediately excited the vehicle and fled into the brush.  One additional passenger and the driver stayed in the vehicle and as the trooper approached the vehicle,…
IRION COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash Near Big Spring Kills Solo Driver

BIG SPRING, TX – A crash near a construction zone in Big Spring killed an Oklahoma man last Wednesday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 12, troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to I-20 eastbound for the report of a major crash involving a truck and an 18-wheeler. When they arrived, the troopers discovered a 2017 Ford F-250 that had crashed into the back of a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor pulling a trailer.  The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash but the driver of the F-250, 63-year-old Teddy Mack Hillis of Noble, Oklahoma, was pronounced…
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens Racing Border Agents Turn South Texas into the Wild West

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol Agents disrupted five illegal alien smuggling attempts in collaboration with local law enforcement this week in the valley. On Jan. 19, a McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agent observed suspected illegal aliens load into a silver Ford Escape near Havana, TX and requested assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but it failed to yield and led the deputy on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit came to an end when the driver veered off the road and several illegals ran off into…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Suspect Arrested After Shooting & Stabbing Spree Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX –– The Abilene Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an early morning homicide. According to the APD, just after midnight officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane for reports of an injured subject. According to the caller, he and two other victims had been injured in a stabbing/shooting incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims and the alleged perp. The victims were identified as a 32-year-old white male with a stabbing injury, a 53-year-old white male with a gunshot wound, and a 43-year-old white female…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Patient Attacks Nurses Splashing Blood in One's Eyes

ABILENE, TX –– Two healthcare workers were assaulted by a patient in an Abilene hospital Friday morning. According to the local media reports, when two nurses attempted to treat the patient, they were assaulted. One of the nurses was also hit with blood in the eyes. The patient was subdued after being given a sedative and a report was filed for assault on a public servant. No additional details have been released at this time.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspects Arrested in High-Speed Drive-by Rolling Shooting

BIG SPRING, TX –– The Big Spring Police Department has arrested three suspects involved in a chase and drive-by shooting. According to BSPD, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on January 8th, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Birdwell for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple suspects who had been traveling inside a red Dodge Charger. According to the group, they were chased by passengers aboard a black Chevrolet Camaro and a small white passenger car. The group claimed the driver of the Camaro shot at them. This caused the driver of the…
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy