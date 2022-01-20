Passenger Killed in Horrific Hi-Speed Rollover Crash

COMANCHE, TX – A woman in her late 40s was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday morning near Comanche, TX.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 19 at around 5:40 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to State Highway 36, 2.6 miles southeast of Comanche, for the report of a major crash.

When the troopers arrived they found a 2008 Ford Edge that had rolled over. The driver of the vehicle, Herman J. Slaughter, 51, of Waco was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth with incapacitating and serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Linda Malone, 48, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead on scene and her body was taken to the Comanche Funeral Home. She was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers have determined that the Edge was traveling west on SH-36 when it drifted to the right, ran off the roadway, and struck a covert which caused the SUV to go airborne and roll several times before striking the ground.

At the time of the crash the skies were clear and the road was dry.