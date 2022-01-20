ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelo State University To Host Free Covid Vaccine Clinic

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Angelo State University will be hosting a vaccine clinic this Thursday and Friday.

According to the university, Shannon will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations to the campus community. ASU students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to take advantage of this event and receive their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The clinic will be at the Houston Harte University Center, Room 110/111 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.

Attendees are asked to bring their driver’s license –– or another form of state/government ID –– and vaccination card if they are receiving a booster shot. Walk-ins are welcome.

Flu vaccines will also be available free of charge for students who have paid their medical services fee. There’s a $35 vaccination fee for flu shots for ASU faculty and staff.

For more information visit the university website.

Over 700 New Covid-19 Infections In Three Days

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed 752 new coronavirus infections in the last three days. According to the report, hundreds of cases were reported on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Additionally, one new Covid-19 related death has also been reported on Monday. The patient was identified as a male in his 70s from Tom Green County. The patient was fully vaccinated at the time of his death. This brings the total deaths in Tom Green County to 493 –– 314 from Tom Green County and 179 from other counties. Below is today’s COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend’s…
SAN ANGELO, TX
More Than 2,500 Covid Infections In Five Days In San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The City of San Angelo is ending the work week with 395 new Covid infections reported Friday. In the last five days, a total of 2,587 new infections have been reported in Tom Green County, in addition to five coronavirus-related deaths. According to the daily Covid-19 report, there are currently 77 patients hospitalized –– 17 more than on Monday. Below is today’s COVID-19 report: Jan. 21, 2022 Total positive cases: 37,586 Active cases: 5,996 Currently hospitalized: 77 New positives: 395 New deaths: 0
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Unveils 2021 Citizens of the Year

SAN ANGELO, TX — For decades the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce has selected a local leader to be named as the Citizen of the Year. The 2021 honorees are Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd of EnPleinAirTEXAS.  "For the first time in the history of the Citizen of the Year, our committee has selected a couple, “not married… to each other” that have combined their efforts on an incredible event, collaborating over the past eight years and continues for its 9th year in 2022 putting San Angelo on the international art scene map," said 2020 Citizen of the Year Matt Lewis. "Both ladies are like Madonna…
SAN ANGELO, TX
8,613 People with Active Covid Infections are Walking Around San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– High coronavirus infection numbers continue to impact San Angelo as health officials report 565 new infections. According to Thursday's report, with hundreds of new infections reported every day, the active infection count has reached 8,613. There are currently seventy-five patients hospitalized in San Angelo with coronavirus-related complications. This brings the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K to 10.36%, a substantial increase over the last few weeks but still the lowest in the state. Additionally, a new Covid-19 death was reported locally. The patient…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ASU Planetarium Announces Spring Schedule

SAN ANGELO, TX  – The planetarium at Angelo State released its spring schedule. The planetarium shows will run on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through May 5, with breaks for Spring Break and Easter. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free. The spring planetarium shows will run as follows: Thursday, Jan. 20 - From Earth to the Universe Thursday, Jan. 27 - First & Farthest Monday, Jan. 31 - Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe Thursday, Feb.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Number of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Continue to Rise in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – The daily Covid report in Tom Green County on Wednesday showed a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus. According to a report published by the City of San Angelo's Communications Department, on Jan. 19, the San Angelo Health Department reported another 669 new positive COVID-19 infections. This brings the total active infection count to 8,116. Of the 8,116 patients infected 74 people have been admitted into the hospital. The day prior 67 patients were hospitalized.  The health department also reported two fatalities. One is a female, 70s, Runnels County, who was…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Tom Green County Averaging Over 460 New Covid Infections Daily

SAN ANGELO, TX –– While new Covid-19 infections continue to be on the rise in San Angelo, over the last four days the health department reported a total of 1,851 infecionss. In addition to the infections, two new coronavirus-related fatalities have been confirmed. The patients were identified as an unvaccinated male in his 70s and a fully vaccinated male in his 60s.  This brings the total death coun to 489 in Tom Green County –– 311 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties.  Both patients were residents of Tom Green County and passed away on Tuesday. Below is the daily…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Christoval ISD Extends School Closures Amid Staff Shortages

CHRISTOVAL, TX –– After closing several days due to staff shortages, Christoval ISD announced the closure will extend until Wednesday, January 19th. According to CISD, "the aim of the extended closure is to give the staff another day to recover from the various illnesses in the community so that we can give your children our very best when we resume classes." The district will reassess the personnel status on Wednesday to determine if students can return on Thursday.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
Abilene ISD Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19 Surge

ABILENE, TX –– Amid a significant surge of Covid infections in the area, the Abilene Independent School District has announced a temporary closure. According to an announcement posted on the district's social media, all campuses will be closed from January 14, through Tuesday, January 18, due to a staff shortage related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases. Schools will re-open for in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 19th. "Our top priority is always to provide safe, productive, and healthy learning environments for everyone," said AISD in the statement. According to AISD, several…
ABILENE, TX
Tom Green County Approaching 6000 Active Covid-19 Infections Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Several hundred Covid-19 infections were reported on Friday afternoon. According to the report, with 755 new infections, the active case count is now 5,904. Currently, there are 48 patients hospitalized as a result of Covid-19  complications. Shannon Medical Center is reporting that 77% of the patients are unvaccinated. There are currently five patients in the intensive care unit. The vaccinations status of the ICU patients is unknown. As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K was at 7.74% –– more than four percentage points in the last six days.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Christoval ISD Announces Temporary Closures For Next Week

CHRISTOVAL, TX –– Christoval ISD is the latest school district to announce temporary closures as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases. "I want to commend the employees of CISD for taking an "all hands on deck" attitude on keeping our school open for our students," said Walker in the email. "If we continue, we will be operationally ineffective. Therefore, I am calling a temporary closure." In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. David Walker confirmed the school district will be closed from Friday, January 14th to Tuesday, January 18th. Classes will resume on Wednesday, January 18th…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo Reports 889 New Covid-19 Infections On Thursday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo continues to experience a significant surge in new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the San Angelo Health Department reported 889 infections. According to the daily report, there are currently 6,327 active cases. Additionally, there are 45 patients currently hospitalized. A new death has also been confirmed. The patient was identified as a female in her 60s from Tom Green County. The woman was unvaccinated at the time of her death. This brings the total death count to 487 –– 309 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties. The total positive case count…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Palmer Feed & Supply Donates Over $4,500 To Local Charities

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With the holiday mayhem in the rearview mirror, Palmer Feed & Supply officially presented two local charities with the fund collected in their annual "Sack-it Don't Wrap it" campaign. For years Palmer's has offered gift-wrapping services during the holidays with a very special twist. For just $3, gifts are placed inside feed bags instead of traditional wrapping paper. In 2021, a total of 756 gifts were wrapped and raising a total of $2,270. This is nearly $500 more in donations than last year. "Super excited for everybody everyone that came out, especially during…
SAN ANGELO, TX
