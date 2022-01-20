Angelo State University To Host Free Covid Vaccine Clinic

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Angelo State University will be hosting a vaccine clinic this Thursday and Friday.

According to the university, Shannon will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations to the campus community. ASU students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to take advantage of this event and receive their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The clinic will be at the Houston Harte University Center, Room 110/111 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.

Attendees are asked to bring their driver’s license –– or another form of state/government ID –– and vaccination card if they are receiving a booster shot. Walk-ins are welcome.



Flu vaccines will also be available free of charge for students who have paid their medical services fee. There’s a $35 vaccination fee for flu shots for ASU faculty and staff.

For more information visit the university website.