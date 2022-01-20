ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Impersonating Woman, Others, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Pasha Torkamani Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly assuming the identity of an area woman and then making sexual advances toward friends and co-workers.

Pasha Torkamani, age 37, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 20 for the incidents which began last year, said Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

According to Scanlon, the department began a criminal impersonation investigation after receiving a complaint from a female victim that someone had assumed her identity and was making sexual advances toward the victim’s acquaintances and co-workers.

Torkamani used a combination of publicly accessible, and private information, to pose as the victim on various social media and other internet-based platforms, Scanlon said.

The duration of the impersonation extended beyond a year’s length in time.

After a lengthy investigation conducted by the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit, Torkamani was developed as a suspect, and through the execution of a search warrant, evidence was seized directly linking him to the commission of the impersonation, Scanlon said.

Additionally, the investigation uncovered approximately another dozen identities of victims whom the suspect was also impersonating in the same fashion, he added.

Torkamani was charged with criminal impersonation and harassment.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Due to the discovery of the additional victims, the Stamford Police Department encourages any other persons who feel they may have also been impersonated by Torkamani to contact the Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit and speak with Sgt. Sean Boeger at 203-977-4421.

"The Stamford Police Department would also like to acknowledge and commend Investigator Damien Rosa on the successful investigation and apprehension of the suspect," Scanlon said.

