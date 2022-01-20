ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION/LETTER: It's time to get on with it

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
It's time to get on with it

Season 2, Episode 1 of "Yellowstone" ends with Kevin Costner's character learning that he doesn't have cancer. He's told: “You're not dyin' yet.” His response: “But I've been livin' like it and that might be worse.”

In this week's “Your Turn,” Edward Adler laments that despite being the “poster child” for pandemic safety (isolation, masking, vaccination, boosting), he was recently infected and has fully recovered from COVID-19. His infection has left him feeling even more vulnerable and he concludes that he begins this year much the same as last: in paralyzing fear of the invisible enemy.

Mr. Adler fails to learn from his own personal experience. We know a lot more now than we did a year ago about what living with COVID-19 and its relative risks look like. Enough is enough. For most of us, it's time to cowboy-up and get on with it.

Lisa Dickmann, Portsmouth

