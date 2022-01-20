ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartnell Main Campus evacuated after suspicious package, all clear now

By Melody Waintal
 2 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 20, 2022 1:20 p.m. Police said a homeless person had dropped-off a package in building B of Harnell College's main campus saying it was from UPS. The police and fire department were on scene.

The building was evacuated. However, after investigating, Salinas Police said the package was just filled with trash. The building is open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hartnell College released an email alerting students to stay away from the main campus until further notice. They said a suspicious package was found in building B and people inside were evacuated.

Salinas Police are currently on site.

