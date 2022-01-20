ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3585; (P) 1.3617; (R1) 1.3646; …. GBP/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.3748 and intraday bias remains neutral. While deeper fall cannot be ruled out, downside of retreat should be...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4 chart, prices are on bullish momentum and consolidating in a triangle pattern. We see a potential for a dip from our 1st resistance at 1846.542 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci extensions and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 1832.595 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Stochastics are close to a level where dips previously occurred.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD in Bearish Reversal

The Australian dollar recovered after the Q4 CPI beat expectations. However, the latest rally took a bearish turn after the price slipped below 0.7170. The lack of commitment to hold onto recent gains suggests a weak risk appetite. A fall below the daily support at 0.7130 further weighs on the Aussie and prompts buyers to bail out.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

During the early hours of today’s trading session, the currency pair bounced back from the resistance at 1.1330, therefore the current expectations are for the pair to head towards a test of the support at 1.1300 and, if it is successfully breached, to also head towards the critical support at 1.1280. However, if the support at 1.1300 resists the pressure of the bears, then this may lead to a retracement towards the resistance at 1.1330, followed by the next one at 1.1360. Today, increased activity can be expected around the release of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (15:00 GMT).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3474; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3505 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3355. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3575. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3665.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Us Dollar#Gbp Usd Daily Outlook#Daily Pivots
actionforex.com

Gold Technical Signals Flash Green; Trendline in Focus

Gold shifted the spotlight to the descending trendline, which is connecting the all-time high of 2,079 from August 2020 with November’s 2021 peak of 1,877, following the break above the tough 1,830 ceiling. The recent bullish double cross between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the longer-term SMAs...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7155; (P) 0.7193; (R1) 0.7213;. AUD/USD’s break of 0.7128 support dampens our original bullish view and indicates that corrective rebound from 0.6992 has completed at 0.7313. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6991/2 support zone. Further break there will resume larger down trend from 0.8006, and carries larger bearish implication. Next target will be 100% projection of 0.7555 to 0.6992 from 0.7313 at 0.6750. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.7313 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Tests Daily Support

The Swiss franc rallied as traders poured into safe-haven currencies. The pair previously bounced off the critical floor (0.9090) on the daily chart. An oversold RSI in this demand zone brought in some buying interest. However, sentiment remains downbeat with the greenback struggling to clear offers around 0.9180. A fall...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US 500 Index Meets Resistance at 200-SMA; Bearish Outlook

The US 500 cash index has witnessed a pullback from its all-time high, reaching a 3-month low amid increasing negative forces. The index has also crossed below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which points towards an overall bearish outlook. However, the price is currently trading below its lower Bollinger Band, indicating that an immediate upside movement should not be ruled out.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks to a potential drop to 1.3500 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD could still grind lower to the 1.3500 region in the near term. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to weaken last Friday but we were of the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as GBP fell to 1.3546 before settling on a soft note at 1.3551 (-0.31%). Downward momentum has improved and further weakness appears likely. That said, oversold conditions suggest that 1.3500 is likely out of reach for today (there is another support at 1.3520). On the upside, a breach of 1.3590 (minor resistance is at 1.3570) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two Trades to Watch: DAX, GBP/USD

DAX falls as Russia-Ukraine tensions hurt risk sentiment. German PMIs due. GBP/USD rises from two week low, PMIs and politics in focus. DAX falls as Russia-Ukraine tensions hurt risk sentiment. The DAX along with its European peers is falling amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia -US talks last...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Preparing for Buying Levels

Despite the recent sell-offs that the GBP/USD currency pair was exposed to last week, the factors of the pound’s strength in the forex market still exist. Most notably, the future of tightening the Bank of England’s policy and the weakening of concerns about the new Corona variable. Recently, the heavy selling returned in the stock markets and thus negatively affected the rise of the British pound in 2022, which lost nearly half a percent against the euro while also losing its strength against other safe haven currencies ahead of the weekend.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative tone – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating the 1.3560-1.3725 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3588 and 1.3662 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 1.3585/1.3660. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the bias is tilted to the downside. However, any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560 (next support is at 1.3520). Resistance is at 1.3620 followed by 1.3650.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Gains are Increasing

Sterling's strong start to 2022 found further support from higher inflation figures than the market had been expecting. Economists expect additional hikes in inflation. After the recent selling of the GBP/USD pair, which pushed it towards the support level 1.3572, the sterling returned to rise towards 1.3645 amid the factors of the continuous sterling gains.
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Breakout Opportunities on GBP/USD and GBP/CHF

Not sure whether you want to buy or sell the pound this week?. Take a look at GBP/USD and GBP/CHF’s setups to help make up your mind!. Here’s what I have on their 4-hour and daily charts:. GBP/CHF: 4-hour. GBP/CHF has climbed almost steadily since late December when...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD could climb as high as 1.3750 – ING

Political noise in the UK is certainly not impacting the pound. Economists at ING expect EUR/GBP to drift to the 0.8270/80 area neighborhood and GBP/USD to lurch higher towards 1.3670 or even 1.3750. “Unsurprisingly political risk has not damaged GBP, where the focus remains squarely on whether the BoE hikes...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Falls into Correction

The sterling fell back after a slowdown in Britain’s wage growth in November. Sentiment favors the pound after it rallied above the daily resistance at 1.3700. However, an overbought RSI has cut back buyers’ appetite. A break below 1.3630 has prompted some traders to take profit, driving down the price.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Bounces on Rising Expectations for Another Rate Hike as Inflation Hits

Cable regained traction and bounced on Wednesday, signaling an end of three-day pullback, sparked by a double rejection at 200DMA (1.3733) last week. Pound was boosted by UK CPI data which showed that inflation in Britain continued to rise and hit the highest level in nearly 30 years in December, offsetting policymakers’ general view of transitory process and boosting hopes for another BoE’s rate hike on Feb 3 monetary policy meeting.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks for a correction: Elliott Wave analysis

GBPUSD was even higher last week after a break above the channel resistance line on the daily chart, so we believe that the pound has bottomed at 1.3130 area, and that we are going to see more upside after any corrective retracement. Price has an extended structure in the middle,...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The UK employment situation continues to strengthen. In December, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 43,300 vs an expectation of -36,000. In addition, the revision to the November print nearly doubled from -49,800 to -95,100. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1% vs 4.2% expected and 4.2% in November. On the inflation front, the UK will release December CPI on Wednesday. Expectations are for a headline print of 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY in November. If CPI comes out as expected, it will be the highest reading since September 2011. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to be 3.9% YoY vs 4.0% YoY in November. With the elevated inflation readings and strong employment data, the CME BOE Watch Tool is showing that markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike at the February 3rd meeting.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Ripe for a Comeback

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3750. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Set a sell-stop at 1.3600 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. The GBP/USD pair came under pressure as investors prepared for the upcoming economic numbers from the UK. The pair is trading at 1.3650, which is about 0.70% below the highest level last week.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy