GBP/USD Daily Outlook

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD could still grind lower to the 1.3500 region in the near term. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to weaken last Friday but we were of the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as GBP fell to 1.3546 before settling on a soft note at 1.3551 (-0.31%). Downward momentum has improved and further weakness appears likely. That said, oversold conditions suggest that 1.3500 is likely out of reach for today (there is another support at 1.3520). On the upside, a breach of 1.3590 (minor resistance is at 1.3570) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO