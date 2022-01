On Friday, CasperLabs, a blockchain software firm, announced a partnership with China's Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN). Through the agreement, which has been minted as a nonfungible token (NFT) as a sign of commemoration, Casper Network will be added as the blockchain of choice to the Fuzhou City Chain for use in public and private crypto infrastructure developments in the region — dubbed “Fuzhou Chain powered by Casper.” RockTree Capital, an investment company based in New York, played a critical role in bringing forward the agreement between Casper and the city of Fuzhou.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO