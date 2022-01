If you’re reading this note, then this is the pre-Associated Press poll version of this week’s What To Watch. As we’ll get into in a second, there’s a Monday game on the docket, so this had to be written on Sunday and published on Monday morning. As such, the poll rankings that you’re seeing down below right now are last week’s AP poll rankings. Needless to say, after Marquette beat #11 Villanova to give the Wildcats their first Big East loss at The Finn since February 2017 as well as pick up MU’s first ever win in that building, I’m very much interested in what the AP top 25 looks like. We’ll update this as needed when the new poll comes out, but for now, we have to roll with what we have.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO